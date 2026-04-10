No ceasefire in Lebanon, says Netanyahu as Israel steps up strikes; US signals possible talks

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that there is “no ceasefire in Lebanon”, underlining that military operations against Hezbollah will continue despite diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region. His remarks came as Israeli forces launched fresh strikes, targeting what the military described as Hezbollah positions, The Guardian reported.
The latest escalation follows a broader ceasefire announcement tied to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, but Israel has maintained that Lebanon was not part of that arrangement. Netanyahu reiterated that operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah would continue “with full force”, reinforcing Israel’s position that its campaign in Lebanon is separate from the truce framework.
According to The Guardian, more than 300 people were reported killed in Israeli bombardment in Lebanon within 24 hours of the ceasefire announcement earlier this week, drawing concern from international humanitarian organisations over the scale and intensity of the strikes.
Amid the escalation, a US State Department official said Israel and Lebanon are expected to hold talks in Washington next week. The proposed discussions come after Netanyahu directed his ministers to explore direct engagement with Lebanon, with a focus on disarming Hezbollah.
However, neither Israel nor Lebanon has publicly confirmed participation in the talks so far. The Lebanese government has indicated that it would require a formal ceasefire to be in place before entering any negotiations, highlighting a key sticking point in diplomatic efforts.
The continued strikes have raised concerns about the fragility of the broader ceasefire and the risk of further regional spillover. International responses have also sharpened, with several global actors calling for restraint and a more comprehensive ceasefire that includes Lebanon.
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