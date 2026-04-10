No ceasefire in Lebanon, says Netanyahu as Israel steps up strikes; US signals possible talks

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire in Lebanon, stating that military operations against Hezbollah will continue until all security objectives are met.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that there is “no ceasefire in Lebanon”, underlining that military operations against Hezbollah will continue despite diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region. His remarks came as Israeli forces launched fresh strikes, targeting what the military described as Hezbollah positions, The Guardian reported.

The latest escalation follows a broader ceasefire announcement tied to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, but Israel has maintained that Lebanon was not part of that arrangement. Netanyahu reiterated that operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah would continue “with full force”, reinforcing Israel’s position that its campaign in Lebanon is separate from the truce framework.