Nirmal Purja among 10 climbers feared missing after avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak

Pakistani mountaineering officials say the avalanche hit at around midday. (File Photo)

A team of ten mountaineers, led by Nepal-born former Royal Marine Nirmal Purja, is feared missing following an avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak, one of the tallest mountains on Earth, the BBC reported.

Pakistani mountaineering officials said the avalanche hit around midday on Thursday on the 8,047-metre peak in the Karakoram range, and there has been no communication with the team since.