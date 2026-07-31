Nirmal Purja among 10 climbers feared missing after avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak

A team of ten mountaineers, led by Nepal-born former Royal Marine Nirmal Purja, is feared missing following an avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak, one of the tallest mountains on Earth, the BBC reported.
Pakistani mountaineering officials said the avalanche hit around midday on Thursday on the 8,047-metre peak in the Karakoram range, and there has been no communication with the team since.
The climbing group is said to include an American, a Chinese national, an Omani, and five Nepalis. Purja, who is leading the expedition, is best known for climbing all 14 of the world’s mountains above 8,000 metres in just over six months in 2019.
Searchers hope to use a helicopter to search the area if weather conditions allow.
This is a developing story and will be updated.