Nirmal Purja among 10 climbers feared missing after avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak

The climbing group is said to include an American, a Chinese national, an Omani, and five Nepalis.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 31, 2026 05:14 AM IST First published on: Jul 31, 2026 at 05:14 AM IST
AvalanchePakistani mountaineering officials say the avalanche hit at around midday. (File Photo)

A team of ten mountaineers, led by Nepal-born former Royal Marine Nirmal Purja, is feared missing following an avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak, one of the tallest mountains on Earth, the BBC reported.

Pakistani mountaineering officials said the avalanche hit around midday on Thursday on the 8,047-metre peak in the Karakoram range, and there has been no communication with the team since.

The climbing group is said to include an American, a Chinese national, an Omani, and five Nepalis. Purja, who is leading the expedition, is best known for climbing all 14 of the world’s mountains above 8,000 metres in just over six months in 2019.

Searchers hope to use a helicopter to search the area if weather conditions allow.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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