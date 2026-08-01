Mountaineering legend Nirmal Purja killed in Broad Peak avalanche, confirms his company

Nirmal Purja, one of the team member of the all-Nepalese mountaineering team that became the first to scale Mount K2 in winter, gestures as the team arrives at Tribhuwan International airport in Kathmandu, January 26, 2021. (AP File)

Legendary mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja, the Nepal-born climber who stunned the world by scaling all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in a record 189 days, has been killed in an avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak, his expedition company Elite Exped confirmed on Saturday.

Purja had been missing since Friday after an avalanche struck his team during a summit push on Broad Peak, the world’s 12th-highest mountain at 8,051 metres, in Pakistan’s Karakoram range.

What Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja’s company said

In a statement posted on Instagram, Elite Exped confirmed that the 43-year-old climber had died in the accident.

“Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,” the company said.