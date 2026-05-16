UK politician Nigel Farage faces probe over $7 million ‘gift’ — 5 things to know about the far-right leader

UK far-right politician Nigel Farage has made headlines again after the country’s Parliamentary Standards Commissioner launched an inquiry into an undeclared $7 million gift he received in the run-up to the 2024 election.
The Reform UK party founder has maintained that the money from Thailand-based billionaire Christopher Harborne was a “reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years”. He told news website The Sun that he was under “no obligation” to declare the gift because it had been given before he became an MP.
Here are five things to know about the leader:
01
Central figure in Brexit
Farage became one of the most recognisable faces in Brexit, the campaign for the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU). He spent decades campaigning against EU membership through the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP).
02
He currently leads Reform UK
After achieving his objective with the 2016 referendum, Farage founded the Brexit Party, a right-wing populist front, in 2018. He later renamed it to Reform UK. His politics focuses on immigration and taxes.
03
He was elected to the European Parliament multiple times
Before Brexit, Farage served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 1999 to 2020, the year the UK officially withdrew from the EU. During his tenure, he was known for his speeches critical of the EU establishment.
04
He is a major media personality in Britain
Beyond his role as a politician, Farage has hosted programmes. He currently hosts ‘Farage,’ a prime-time television and radio show on GB News, talking about political issues.
05
Gaining popularity
The probe comes at a time when his party is gaining popularity among voters amid the calls for UK PM Keir Starmer to step down. The party won more than 1,450 council seats at the expense of the Labour Party and the Conservatives. This follows the party's breakthrough in town halls last year. Currently, PM Keir Starmer is facing slipping approval ratings, and his leadership has reportedly come under scrutiny within the Labour Party.
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