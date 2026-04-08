How an NHS worker won harassment payout of £1,425 after a colleague repeatedly called her ‘auntie’

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A healthcare worker with National Health Service (NHS) in London has been awarded £1,425 as compensation for being subjected to the harassment of being called an ‘auntie’ after Watford Employment tribunal ordered West London NHS Trust to pay the reparation to the healthcare assistant Ilda Esteves following claims raised by her.
Idla Esteves claimed that her team leader Mr Charles Oppong repeatedly called her ‘auntie’ even after repeated requests from her to of refer to her by her name. In his defence, Oppong claimed that the term ‘auntie’ is used in high honour and respect in Ghanaian culture.
The tribunal found calling her as ‘auntie’ amounts to harassment on the grounds of age and sex. Esteves had made five claims including victimisation, harassment and unlawful deduction of wages. However, the tribunal held only one claim valid, reports the London Standard. Esteves was working for the West London NHS Trust, specialising in Women’s Forensic Services in September 2022.
In a September 2023 email, Ms Esteves formally complained about Mr Oppong’s conduct. She wrote, “A staff member called me auntie multiple times despite telling him to call me by my name.”
According to the Independent, Oppong had reacted by saying: “You want to be young then!”
While hearing arguments from both sides, Employment Judge George Alliott said, “We find that Charles Oppong probably did refer to [Ms Esteves] as auntie on a number of occasions and probably did make the comment about her being a match for an older colleague.”
“We find that Charles Oppong, as a staff nurse responsible for leading the teams, should not have made such comments. We find that the circumstances of the comments being made in the office and in the corridor and at handover were such that it had the effect of creating an offensive environment. We find that it was reasonable for the comments to have that effect. Consequently, [her] claim of harassment on this ground succeeds,” the Independent quoted Alliott as stating. The judge acknowledged that even though ‘auntie’ is a term of honour and respect in Ghanaian culture, it cannot be used against the subject’s wishes.
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