How an NHS worker won harassment payout of £1,425 after a colleague repeatedly called her ‘auntie’

A healthcare worker with National Health Service (NHS) in London has been awarded £1,425 as compensation for being subjected to the harassment of being called an ‘auntie’ after Watford Employment tribunal ordered West London NHS Trust to pay the reparation to the healthcare assistant Ilda Esteves following claims raised by her.

Idla Esteves claimed that her team leader Mr Charles Oppong repeatedly called her ‘auntie’ even after repeated requests from her to of refer to her by her name. In his defence, Oppong claimed that the term ‘auntie’ is used in high honour and respect in Ghanaian culture.

Tribunal says addressing her as ‘auntie’ harassment

The tribunal found calling her as ‘auntie’ amounts to harassment on the grounds of age and sex. Esteves had made five claims including victimisation, harassment and unlawful deduction of wages. However, the tribunal held only one claim valid, reports the London Standard. Esteves was working for the West London NHS Trust, specialising in Women’s Forensic Services in September 2022.