Bangladesh elections 2026: Who could be next Prime Minister? Here are frontrunners

As Bangladesh votes in its 13th general elections, take a look at the five frontrunners — from Tarique Rahman to "Gen Z" rebel Nahid Islam — vying to lead the nation.

Written by: Abhishek Chakraborty
5 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 03:28 PM IST
Bangladesh election results: Nahid Islam and Shafiqur Islam (left) are in alliance to fight BNP's Tarique Rahman (right)Bangladesh elections: Nahid Islam and Shafiqur Islam (left) are in alliance to fight BNP's Tarique Rahman (right). [Photos: AP]
Bangladesh elections 2026: Bangladesh, which has been without a Prime Minister for the past 18 months, is seeking to return to a democratic setup. The 18 months since the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina have been particularly difficult for the nation neighbouring India. On Thursday, February 12, Bangladesh conducted its 13th general elections.

Polls across 299 constituencies went on throughout the day at a staggered pace, with violence being reported from a few constituencies. Violence has been a particularly worrying factor in Bangladesh, with at least 58 such cases reported between February 1 and 10, as per a report. Targeting of minorities is also a worrying factor. These are among the biggest challenges, along with a faltering economy, that the new PM would have to address.

For decades, the premiership in Bangladesh was a binary choice between the “Two Begums” — Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. With Hasina ousted and Zia passing away a few days before the elections, Bangladesh is set for a massive change.

Here are five candidates who could become the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh once the results are declared on Friday.

Tarique Rahman (BNP)

The legacy frontrunner and chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely seen as the man to beat. Following his return from a 17-year exile in London, Rahman has successfully consolidated the party’s massive base across Bangladesh. Tarique Rahman is the son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former PM Khaleda Zia.

Rahman’s BNP manifesto makes several promises such as protection of minorities, foreign policy reforms, target to make Bangladesh a USD 1-trillion economy, and justice for crimes committed in Hasina’s “fascist” regime.

The BNP said if it wins, it would “appreciate bilateral relations with India based on mutual trust, mutual interest”.

Shafiqur Rahman (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Leading an 11-party alliance, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (JIB) chief Shafiqur Rahman has transformed the party from a banned entity into the BNP’s main challenger in elections. He has positioned JIB alliance as a combo of conservative Islamist appeal and youth-oriented development.

If the 11-Party Alliance secures a plurality, he could lead the first Islamist party-headed government in the nation’s history.

Shafiqur Rahman Shafiqur Rahman (AP Photo)

His campaign focused on “ethical governance” and social justice, targeting younger voters. To overcome its “anti-women” image, the JIB has promised building a “safe, dignified and participatory state for women”. It has also promised youth empowerment, improvement of law and order, and a corruption-free state.

He said that for the development of a modern Bangladesh, he is ready to work with India.

Nahid Islam (National Citizen Party)

Nahid Islam, a “Gen Z revolutionary”, was among the primary faces of the 2024 revolt. He then served as an advisor in the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus. Nahid represents the “Gen Z” shift in Bangladeshi politics. Though the NCP is currently aligned with Jamaat, Islam remains the preferred choice for the youth who have signalled a choice to move away from dynasty politics.

In a coalition scenario or a “National Unity” government, Shafiqur Rahman may have to cede the CM’s post to Nahid to satisfy the youth.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (BNP)

The veteran secretary general of the BNP is the “Plan B” candidate for Tarique Rahman. If legal technicalities or the proposed “July Charter” reforms create obstacles for Tarique Rahman, Fakhrul is the most likely stabilising figure to take the oath.

Nahid Islam Nahid Islam (AP Photo)

Alamgir is the natural choice for the BNP after Rahman because of his vast experience as a central government minister as well as a student activist. He is viewed as a bridge-builder who can work with civil society and international donors.

Syed Rezaul Karim (Islami Andolan Bangladesh)

Known as the “Charmonai pir“, Karim leads the IAB, which is contesting the election independently. Karim is an Islamic scholar, whose massive religious following makes him a wildcard in a potential hung parliament.

If neither the BNP nor the JIB-led 11-Party Alliance reaches the 151-seat majority, Karim could well become the kingmaker. His price for support could be the premiership.

The “July Charter” Factor

Voters today aren’t just choosing a leader; they are voting on the July Charter Referendum. If passed, the new PM will face unprecedented constraints, including:

Term limits: A strict two-term (10-year) maximum for the Prime Minister.

Bicameralism: The introduction of a 100-member Upper House.

Shared power: Judicial and electoral independence with the restoration of a neutral Caretaker Government system during polls and empowering the Election Commission to prevent “Prime Ministerial autocracy”.

Abhishek Chakraborty
Abhishek Chakraborty
Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi, working at the intersection of digital-first journalism, editorial decision-making, and audience engagement.

