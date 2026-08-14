World news updates: Hegseth calls conditions aboard USS Abraham Lincoln ‘completely misrepresented’

Sailors and Marines line the deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it deploys from San Diego. (Photo: AP)
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday rejected claims that conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have deteriorated, calling recent reports “completely misrepresented.” Speaking to Newsmax, he did not directly respond to accounts of supply shortages, water contamination, or declining mental health among sailors, some of whom families say have attempted to jump overboard during the ship’s long deployment since leaving San Diego in November. Hegseth said every crew is given full support and that he wants sailors home “as soon as everybody else” does, adding that Pentagon leadership and President Trump share that goal.
UAE condemns Iran over Hormuz tanker attacks: Tensions in the Gulf escalated after the UAE condemned Iran for attacking two oil tankers owned by Abu Dhabi’s national oil company, ADNOC, in the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE’s Foreign Ministry said the strikes violated a UN Security Council resolution protecting free navigation, calling the action “piracy” by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. No injuries were reported, and the UAE urged Iran to halt the attacks and honour the current ceasefire, warning of risks to regional stability.
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