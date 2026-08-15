World News Updates: Trump says will declare Hormuz US territory ‘pretty soon’; Iran hits back

President Donald Trump speaks at the David Mack Center for Training and Intelligence. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory, once the war with Iran ends. Speaking in Garden City, New York, he said, “Pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.”

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, hit back on X, saying, “The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian.” Oil prices have climbed sharply, with Brent crude nearing $90 a barrel and US petrol prices touching $4 a gallon. Trump defended the rise, asking Americans to accept “a tiny little bit more” for fuel.

Story continues below this ad Tsunami warning after Indonesia earthquake: A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores region early Saturday, prompting a tsunami warning from the country’s geophysics agency, BMKG. The US Geological Survey placed the quake’s depth at 10km, with its epicentre 68km north-northwest of Ende. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news. Live Updates Aug 15, 2026 06:40 AM IST H-1B lottery rejected him 3 times: How an Indian professional got O-1 visa An Indian data analytics professional, who was rejected in the US H-1B visa lottery three times, has described how he turned to the O-1 visa , a category for workers who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in their field, to continue his career in the country. Sohan Sethi, 29, recounted his experience in an as-told-to essay for Business Insider, describing the months he spent building an O-1 application after repeated H-1B lottery setbacks. Read the full story here. Aug 15, 2026 06:27 AM IST Trump says will declare Hormuz US territory ‘pretty soon’ US President Donald Trump says that he will soon be declaring the Strait of Hormuz a US territory, escalating his rhetoric over the vital waterway that carries a significant share of global oil supplies. However, Iran’s deputy foreign minister has responded directly to Trump’s latest escalation of rhetoric against Iran, in which he said that he will declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory after Iran’s defeat. “The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet, nor by aircraft carrier, nor by issuing an order, nor by an election speech. Iran neither fears threats nor cowers before displays of power,” Kazem Gharibabadi said in a post on X. “The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian; this strait will only be closed and opened under Iran’s command, and as long as you do not accept the reality of defeat and cease your fanciful delusions, Iran will continue to enforce the blockade,” he added. Aug 15, 2026 06:13 AM IST 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast; tsunami warning issued A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 in magnitude struck off the coast of Indonesia early on Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey said. No casualties or damage have been reported so far. The quake hit Indonesia's Flores region at a depth of 10km at 5:58am local time on Saturday, with its epicentre about 68km north-northwest of the city of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) issued a tsunami warning soon after the quake and told residents to stay away from beaches and riverbanks. The agency said the shallow undersea quake struck near Flores island, and advised people living along affected coastlines to move to higher ground while officials keep a close watch on coastal tide gauges. Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a belt of volcanoes and fault lines, which makes the archipelago of more than 17,000 islands prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd