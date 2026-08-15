World News Updates: Trump says will declare Hormuz US territory ‘pretty soon’; Iran hits back

President Donald Trump speaks at the David Mack Center for Training and Intelligence. (Photo: AP)
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory, once the war with Iran ends. Speaking in Garden City, New York, he said, “Pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.”
Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, hit back on X, saying, “The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian.” Oil prices have climbed sharply, with Brent crude nearing $90 a barrel and US petrol prices touching $4 a gallon. Trump defended the rise, asking Americans to accept “a tiny little bit more” for fuel.
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Tsunami warning after Indonesia earthquake: A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores region early Saturday, prompting a tsunami warning from the country’s geophysics agency, BMKG. The US Geological Survey placed the quake’s depth at 10km, with its epicentre 68km north-northwest of Ende.
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