World News Updates: Trump cuts US-South Korea drills after Seoul rejects Iran denuclearisation push

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks from Marine One to his limousine upon his arrival at the Ellipse just outside of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump made two major foreign policy moves this weekend, both tied to the widening fallout from the US-Iran war. He praised the newly signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan, calling it a “BIG, BOLD, IMPORTANT FIRST STEP” toward a more unified Middle East even as the region continues to absorb spillover violence, including Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks. “Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that it shows “how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way.”

Meanwhile, Trump moved on a very different front ordering the Pentagon to scale back planned joint military exercises with South Korea, after Seoul declined his request to help in efforts to denuclearize Iran. Trump said the drills, due to begin this week, would send a “totally inappropriate and hostile” signal to North Korea, which he described as having been “unthreatening and respectful” during his time in office. He said he’d instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” the exercises, even as he acknowledged it was too late to cancel them outright.

Story continues below this ad Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news. Live Updates Aug 17, 2026 05:09 AM IST Trump orders Pentagon to scale back joint exercises with South Korea US President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to scale back this week's joint military exercises with South Korea, saying Seoul's refusal to help in denuclearizing Iran factored into the decision while also citing his desire not to provoke North Korea, which he described as "unthreatening and respectful" during his time in office. What we know Trump announced the move Sunday on Truth Social, saying he ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea after the country recently declined to join the US effort to denuclearize Iran. He argued the drills, set to begin this week, are costly and send a signal that is "totally inappropriate and hostile" toward North Korea. He said it was too late to cancel the exercises outright, so he'd instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" them. The exercises were originally set to run 11 days and involve 18,000 South Korean troops, aimed at strengthening readiness against North Korean threats. Trump said he'd recently asked South Korea's president to join the US effort to denuclearize Iran, and was told "No thanks!" He tied that refusal directly to his decision to pare back the Korea drills. The announcement came a day after Trump posted a photo of himself with Kim Jong Un, saying the two "get along great." Trump met Kim three times during his first term and has signaled interest in resuming talks since returning to office. This isn't the first time Trump has moved to curb the drills. After his 2018 Singapore summit with Kim, the US suspended the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises, with Trump calling the war games "provocative" and a waste of money at the time a pattern now repeating in his second term. Aug 17, 2026 05:02 AM IST Trump hails Saudi-Turkiye-Pakistan defence pact In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he is “very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement”. He said the deal “shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three Nations mentioned. THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP WOW!” TRUMP: VERY HAPPY to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement… Middle East coming together



‘WOW!’ pic.twitter.com/WJiTM6ZHKF — RT (@RT_com) August 16, 2026

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