World News Updates: Trump cuts US-South Korea drills after Seoul rejects Iran denuclearisation push

US President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to scale back this week's joint military exercises with South Korea, saying Seoul's refusal to help in denuclearizing Iran factored into the decision while also citing his desire not to provoke North Korea, which he described as "unthreatening and respectful" during his time in office.
What we know
Trump announced the move Sunday on Truth Social, saying he ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea after the country recently declined to join the US effort to denuclearize Iran. He argued the drills, set to begin this week, are costly and send a signal that is "totally inappropriate and hostile" toward North Korea. He said it was too late to cancel the exercises outright, so he'd instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" them. The exercises were originally set to run 11 days and involve 18,000 South Korean troops, aimed at strengthening readiness against North Korean threats.