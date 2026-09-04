Live Now

World News Today Live Updates: US VP Vance says would not ‘call it a war’ with Iran, on categorising hostilities

Vance's comments came amid growing signs that Trump is trying to draw a line under the conflict that has bogged down his administration.

US Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters.(Photo: AP file)US Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters.(Photo: AP file)

US Vice President JD Vance pushed back on calling the ongoing conflict with Iran a “war,” even as fighting between the two countries continues six months after it began. Speaking at a White House briefing, Vance said the situation does not amount to a war because there is no active shooting right now, though he acknowledged tensions have flared at times. His remarks come as President Trump appears to be looking for a way to wind down a conflict that has weighed on his administration.

Key Updates

  • No war, says Vance. Asked whether the conflict would end before the November midterms, Vance said he wouldn’t call it a war since there was no active shooting at the moment. He added that major combat only lasted six weeks after the fighting between the US and Israel started on February 28.
  • Wedding strike under investigation. Vance confirmed the US is looking into a missile strike that hit a wedding in Kuhestak, Iran, killing at least five civilians. He said the US is investigating but questioned Iran’s account of the incident, saying he remains “extremely skeptical” of it given what he called Iranian state media’s poor record on reporting the conflict.
  • No talks until shipping attacks stop. Vance said Washington will not restart negotiations with Tehran until Iran halts attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. He said Iran simply needs to stop, calling it that straightforward.
  • Iran strikes Kuwait and UAE. Iran said it carried out attacks on bases in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, framing them as retaliation for what it called US crimes against the Iranian people.
  • Kuwait condemns the attacks. Kuwait denounced the repeated strikes on its territory, calling them a clear breach of its sovereignty and a direct threat to its security and stability.

Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.

Live Updates
Sep 4, 2026 04:57 AM IST
Iran war is not a war, US VP Vance says

US Vice President JD Vance said he would not categorise the Iran war as a war, despite continuing clashes with Tehran six months after the start of the conflict, AFP reported.

Vance's comments came amid growing signs that President Donald Trump is trying to draw a line under the conflict that has bogged down his administration.

"I wouldn't call it a war. Right now, there is no active shooting," Vance told a White House briefing when asked if the war would be over by US midterm elections in November.

Vance added that "I recognise there have been places where this has flared up" but said major combat operations only lasted for six weeks after the US-Israel war started on February 28.

"But when you ask when will this end, you're asking me a question like when will the Iranians stop shooting at ships? I think the reality is I don't know the answer to that question. You would have to ask the Iranians," he said.

After several weeks of calm, fresh clashes began with US raids on Sunday, deepening the impasse in the six-month war, as Iran maintains a stranglehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Vance insisted that the United States would not reopen talks with Iran until it ended attacks on commercial shipping.

Sep 4, 2026 04:53 AM IST
US hits Cuba with new sanctions as island's crises multiply

The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Cuba on Thursday, targeting officials and companies tied to the island's government in a move aimed at deepening its economic and energy troubles. The new measures come as blackouts across Cuba grow longer and more frequent, leaving many residents without power for days at a time.

Key Points

  • Who's affected. The sanctions hit Fidel Ernesto Castro, grandson of former President Raúl Castro, along with Cuba's Oil Industry Supply Import Company, known as Abapet, which handles imports of equipment needed to keep the country's power grid running. Experts say the goal is to knock out critical machinery and worsen Cuba's energy crisis, forcing the government to seek costlier workarounds that would drive up inflation.
  • Growing hardship on the ground. Outages across Cuba now last more than 24 hours a day in many areas as the aging power grid deteriorates and fuel supplies run low, a situation that worsened after President Trump threatened tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island. Sanctions expert Brett Erickson said the pressure is designed to create enough civilian hardship that Cubans are pushed toward ousting their own government.
  • Sharp exchanges between officials. Cuban officials condemned the move, with Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga calling the US embargo "genocide" and Cuba's ambassador in Mexico accusing Washington of trying to make life unbearable for ordinary Cubans. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the sanctions on social media, saying they target a "corrupt" network benefiting Cuba's elite while ordinary citizens struggle.
    • Sep 4, 2026 04:50 AM IST
    Welcome to our live blog

    Hello and welcome to our world live blog. We'll bring you all the latest top stories from across the globe. Stay with us as we cover the day's biggest developments.

    Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Latest Comment
    Post Comment
    Read Comments