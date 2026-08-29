World News Today Live Updates: Trump announces sweeping US grab for control of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Friday the US has struck an oil agreement securing majority American control of more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuela’s reserves, even as tensions elsewhere kept multiple fronts of his foreign policy in flux from a dispute with Iran over who really controls the Strait of Hormuz, to a fresh warning that the Gaza ceasefire could still collapse if its roadmap isn’t honored.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump credited Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth with negotiating the arrangement directly with Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, in partnership with private industry, saying it came at no cost to American taxpayers.

Story continues below this ad Iran and the Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps maintains it holds what it calls “decisive control” over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing US officials of lying about the waterway’s status to influence energy prices. A White House spokesperson countered to Al Jazeera that the strait is fully de-mined and safe for transit, while reiterating that no talks with Iran are taking place or scheduled. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, marking Government Week, separately warned against any rhetoric or action that could damage “social cohesion,” a message Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf echoed publicly. Key developments: Trump says the US now holds majority control of Venezuela’s oil reserves through a deal brokered by Rubio and Hegseth with interim leader Delcy Rodriguez.

The IRGC and the White House continue to give conflicting accounts of Hormuz’s safety and mine-clearance status, even as Iran holds separate talks with Oman, Qatar and Pakistan over safe passage.

Khamenei calls for national unity, cautioning against divisive framing of Iran’s wartime options.

Mladenov warns the Gaza ceasefire remains fragile and could unravel without adherence to the Board of Peace’s roadmap. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Aug 29, 2026 04:44 AM IST US enters into oil agreement with Venezuela, Trump says US President Donald Trump on Friday said the US had entered into an oil ⁠agreement ​with Venezuela. "At my direction, Secretary of State ​Marco ​Rubio, and Secretary ⁠of War Pete Hegseth, working ‌closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a ⁠partnership ⁠with private business, have ⁠secured majority ‌US ​control of more ‌than 65 BILLION BARRELS ‌of ​proven Oil ​Reserves ​in Venezuela, at no ​cost to the ⁠American Taxpayer," Trump wrote on Truth ‌Social. 🚨 "BREAKING NEWS: The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela on, THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY!" - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AsQqX3Y0sy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 28, 2026

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