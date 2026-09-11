World news today live updates: US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran’s proxies in Middle East

A man drives past a banner showing a portrait of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The US-Iran war is intensifying on multiple fronts, with Washington tightening its economic squeeze on Tehran even as fighting spreads across shipping lanes, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia. Treasury officials confirmed a major new sanctions target is coming, while battlefield activity around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea signals no near-term resolution.

Treasury vows new bank sanctions: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Washington will hit a major, unnamed bank with sanctions early next week, part of an ongoing pressure campaign against Tehran. He indicated the penalty had originally been planned for Friday but was pushed back out of respect for September 11 memorial events. Bessent framed the strategy as financial isolation severe enough to threaten any company or individual still doing business with Iran, while separately, President Trump suggested the conflict would likely stretch on until after the US midterm elections in November.

Story continues below this ad Key Developments New sanctions incoming : The US Treasury plans to sanction a large, undisclosed bank on Monday as part of its ongoing economic pressure campaign against Iran.

: The US Treasury plans to sanction a large, undisclosed bank on Monday as part of its ongoing economic pressure campaign against Iran. Yemen’s port city falls : Houthi forces have taken control of Mocha, a key Red Sea port, tightening their grip near the vital Bab el-Mandeb shipping strait.

: Houthi forces have taken control of Mocha, a key Red Sea port, tightening their grip near the vital Bab el-Mandeb shipping strait. Shipping under threat : Wednesday saw the heaviest attacks on vessels since the war began, pushing oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since July.

: Wednesday saw the heaviest attacks on vessels since the war began, pushing oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since July. Military and diplomatic fallout spreads : Iranian strikes damaged US aircraft in Jordan, Iran claims it hit a US drone vessel in Hormuz, and Saudi Arabia faced repeated missile alerts from Houthi attacks.

: Iranian strikes damaged US aircraft in Jordan, Iran claims it hit a US drone vessel in Hormuz, and Saudi Arabia faced repeated missile alerts from Houthi attacks. No quick end in sight: Trump says the war will likely continue until after the November US midterms, even as economic pain from sanctions and rising oil prices grows. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 11, 2026 05:46 AM IST Iranian FM discusses regional escalation, tensions with Pakistan army chief Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed escalating tensions and regional insecurity with Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, according to the Iranian diplomat’s Telegram channel. During a phone call, the two “emphasised the need for vigilance and coordination among regional countries in response to current developments, and stressed the importance of utilizing shared capacities to help establish lasting peace and security in the region”. Pakistan’s military leader played a crucial role in mediating between the US and Iran in securing the now-defunct June memorandum of understanding that aimed to end the war. Sep 11, 2026 05:17 AM IST In Florida’s 15th execution this year, man put to death for killing linked to ‘Hog Trail Murders’ Daniel Owen Conahan Jr., 72, was executed by lethal injection Thursday at Florida State Prison, becoming the state's 15th person put to death this year. He had been sentenced to die for the 1996 kidnapping and strangling of Richard Allen Montgomery, whose body was found in a wooded area where authorities uncovered the remains of at least six people over three years, in killings that became known as the "Hog Trail Murders." Conahan was named a person of interest in the other deaths but was never charged. Conahan was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. after declining to give a final statement; the lethal drugs began flowing at 6:01 p.m., and he was declared dead 11 minutes later. The state has carried out more than half of the 25 executions nationwide this year under Gov. Ron DeSantis, following a record 19 executions in 2025. Sep 11, 2026 05:10 AM IST Trump administration to sanction unnamed 'large' bank on Monday, Bessent says US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday the Trump administration will sanction a large bank next week, part of its ongoing economic pressure campaign to end the more than six-month conflict with Iran. Speaking on "Real America's Voice," he did not name the bank or its country but said the move, originally planned for Friday, was pushed to Monday out of respect for September 11 anniversary ceremonies. "We are just going to continue with this process until everyone stops dealing with this regime," Bessent said, warning that companies and individuals still doing business with Tehran risk financial ruin. President Trump said Wednesday he expects the war to continue until after November's midterm elections. Key Points: Treasury will target a large, unnamed bank as part of its pressure campaign against Iran, delayed from Friday due to 9/11 memorial events. The US has already sanctioned nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels under "Operation Economic Outcast," hitting Iran's oil, shipping, aviation, technology, gold and digital asset sectors. Trump said the war will likely persist until after the US midterm elections in November, even as sanctions pressure intensifies. (With inputs from Reuters) Sep 11, 2026 05:08 AM IST Ghalibaf says Yemeni people will ‘triumph’ after Houthis capture Mocha Iran's parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, voiced support for Yemen's Houthis in a post on X, declaring that "the brave Yemeni people will certainly triumph." The comment comes as the Houthis have taken control of the key Red Sea city of Mocha, tightening their grip on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait one of the world's most vital shipping routes. سينتصر الشعب اليمني الشجاع حتمًا، بإذن الله تعالى. https://t.co/Rrb8eyh9S2 — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) September 10, 2026 Sep 11, 2026 04:49 AM IST Two vessels hit by projectiles off Oman coast: UKMTO The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre says it has received a report of two vessels involved in an incident 4 nautical miles (7.4km) west of the port of Khasab in Oman. An alert issued by UKMTO says the master of a vessel reported seeing four unknown projectiles hit two unknown vessels, causing a fire on one vessel. The master said he was unsure of the status of the second vessel, 6 nautical miles (11km) north of his position. UKMTO WARNING 133-26

Click here to view the full product.⤵️ https://t.co/zmsI7gmPrX#maritimesecurity #marsec pic.twitter.com/YbuuslwEhu — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) September 10, 2026 Sep 11, 2026 04:47 AM IST Welcome to our live blog, where we bring you the latest world news updates as they happen. Stay tuned as we track today's biggest developments from around the globe, updated in real time.

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