World News Today Live Updates: US says it will impose ‘toughest sanctions in history’ on Iran

Women walk past a portrait of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S. and Israel strike on Feb. 28, and images of the Iranian flag, on a sidewalk in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has brushed off President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled sanctions campaign, calling it an attempt to distract from domestic troubles in Washington rather than a genuine strategy against Tehran. Writing on X, Araghchi claimed the move was designed to distract from Washington’s “unprecedented debt & surging interest costs”.

The remarks came a day after Trump used Truth Social to announce what he billed as “Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale” against Iran, following the breakdown of negotiations between the two countries. The president cautioned that any nation whose banks, businesses, airports or government bodies help sustain Iran’s economy would face what he described as “TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences.” path would backfire on Washington. He warned that doubling down on failed policies would only bring further defeat and the “enmity of Iranians,” and went further by accusing the US of waging economic terrorism that endangers the global economy and other nations’ sovereignty.

Story continues below this ad Five key developments: Araghchi’s rebuke: Iran’s top diplomat dismissed Trump’s sanctions push as a smokescreen for America’s fiscal woes, not a serious Iran policy. Trump’s “crushing” operation: The US president announced what he called the most severe economic action ever taken against Iran, targeting oil smuggling, swap lines, front companies and ship registries. Warning to third parties: Trump cautioned that countries offering Iran an economic lifeline would face severe financial retaliation of their own. Bessent’s Monday briefing: The Treasury Secretary confirmed further specifics on the sanctions regime will be released at a press conference early next week. Door left open to talks: Despite the pressure campaign, Trump said negotiations with Tehran could resume “at some point,” reiterating that US demands center on preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news. Live Updates Aug 21, 2026 05:54 AM IST Over 750 US troops have been wounded since the Iran war began, Pentagon More than 750 American service members have been wounded since the start of the war with Iran, according to Pentagon data cited by the Associated Press. The figures offer one of the clearest signs yet of the human cost of a conflict now nearing its sixth month, even as military officials continue to withhold details on how the injuries happened. Army hit hardest of the 757 troops wounded since the war began in late February, more than 580 are Army soldiers, with the rest made up of 86 sailors, 64 airmen and 19 Marines. The Pentagon created a fresh classification called "Overseas Operations" in late July, after officially concluding "Operation Epic Fury," the formal name given to the conflict. The Pentagon and US Central Command have shared almost no information on how the injuries occurred or how much damage US bases have sustained, though officials say most of the wounds are traumatic brain injuries. The disclosure comes as the US national debt crossed a record $40 trillion this week, with defence spending tied to the Iran war forming a growing share of federal outlays. Aug 21, 2026 04:57 AM IST US will impose 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran, Bessent says Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that Washington will roll out "the toughest sanctions in history" against Iran, framing the economic squeeze as an alternative to further large-scale military action against Tehran. His comments came a day after President Trump vowed "Economic Warfare" against Iran and threatened consequences for any country offering Tehran a financial lifeline. Key Points: Bessent told CNBC that ramping up economic pressure would likely reduce the chances of a "large-scale kinetic restart," using military terminology to suggest sanctions could substitute for renewed strikes. Crude prices hit a more-than-three-week high on Thursday as markets reacted to the US threats, with millions of barrels of Middle Eastern oil already stranded by the nearly six-month conflict. The US and Iran have announced two separate ceasefire deals, in April and June, both aimed at restoring free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, but neither held. Ahead of Bessent's remarks, Iran's foreign ministry condemned the sanctions push, describing it as economic terrorism that would harm ordinary Iranians and amount to crimes against humanity. Aug 21, 2026 04:53 AM IST US Senator Schumer slams Trump’s misplaced priorities US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has criticised President Trump’s focus on “Another endless war in the Middle East”, instead of efforts to contain rising fuel prices and the ever-increasing national debt, in a post on X. “Gas above $4/gal. National debt at $40 trillion. Another endless war in the Middle East”, Schumer wrote. “And this is what Donald Trump is focused on.” Gas above $4/gal. National debt at $40 trillion. Another endless war in the Middle East. The FDA gutted and foods being recalled every day.



And this is what Donald Trump is focused on. https://t.co/FucXbqhgCj — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 20, 2026 Aug 21, 2026 04:51 AM IST Welcome to our live blog Welcome to our live blog, where we're bringing you the latest updates from around the world as they unfold. Iran has hit back at President Trump's newly announced "Economic D-Day" sanctions campaign, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissing it as a diversion from Washington's own economic troubles. We'll bring you this story and other major developments as they come in.

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