World News Today Live Updates: Iran’s IRGC says it launched attack on two US bases in Jordan

Crowds fill a street during celebrations marking Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)
American forces struck Iranian rocket launchers for the first time in weeks on Sunday, hitting two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps positions on Larak Island, a US official told Reuters. The official said the strike came after IRGC units were spotted preparing to launch rockets fitted with sea mines toward the Strait of Hormuz, explaining, “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz.”
Tehran did not wait long to answer. Within hours, Iran fired ballistic missiles at American forces based in Jordan, according to a Fox News report citing a US source, though nearly all of the incoming fire was reportedly intercepted with no major damage. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, meanwhile, said the initial US strike had left several soldiers and civilians dead or wounded and vowed that Tehran would respond, with the IRGC promising a “response and punishment” for those it holds responsible, according to state broadcaster IRIB.
Key developments:
Story continues below this ad
- US strikes hit Larak Island: American forces bombed two IRGC rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday, marking Washington’s first known strike on Iran since late July. Iran’s Tasnim news agency said the attack was carried out by drone.
- Iran retaliates against US base in Jordan: Tehran launched ballistic missiles at American forces in Jordan; a Fox News source said nearly all were intercepted, with no significant impact reported. Axios later confirmed the weapons used were ballistic missiles.
- IRGC threatens retaliation: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the US strike killed and wounded troops and civilians and pledged Tehran would punish those responsible, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.
- Khamenei calls on Muslim states to unite: In a written statement, Iran’s Supreme Leader urged Muslim heads of state to “recognise their real enemy, understand its plans and confront it.”
- A conflict now past six months old: The strikes follow a lull since late July and come amid a war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The fighting has since killed thousands, displaced millions, killed 18 US service members, and left the Strait of Hormuz once a corridor for roughly a fifth of global oil shipments blockaded.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd