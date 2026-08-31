World News Today Live Updates: Iran’s IRGC says it launched attack on two US bases in Jordan

Aug 31, 2026 05:52 AM IST

Google Maps now show 'Lake America' in US, not 'Lake Ontario'

Google Maps has changed the name of "Lake Ontario" to "Lake America" for US users to reflect President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake, according to a Google statement.

Trump announced on Thursday that he was ⁠changing ​the name of the smallest of the five Great Lakes, part of an escalating trade feud with Canada that has prompted the two countries to impose reciprocal tariffs on billions of dollars in goods.

The president's order affects the US Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which sets the standards for official US maps. It ​does ​not have any impact on Canadian naming conventions or how ⁠the rest of the world refers to the lake.

"Since we update Google Maps to reflect name changes in official government sources, which is GNIS ‌for the US, people using Maps in the U.S. will see 'Lake America,' those in Canada will continue to see 'Lake Ontario,' and those outside of the US and Canada will see both names," Google said in a blog post issued on Saturday.