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World News Today Live Updates: Iran’s IRGC says it launched attack on two US bases in Jordan

US forces have bombed two rocket launchers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the country’s Larak Island.

Iran WarCrowds fill a street during celebrations marking Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

American forces struck Iranian rocket launchers for the first time in weeks on Sunday, hitting two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps positions on Larak Island, a US official told Reuters. The official said the strike came after IRGC units were spotted preparing to launch rockets fitted with sea mines toward the Strait of Hormuz, explaining, “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz.”

Tehran did not wait long to answer. Within hours, Iran fired ballistic missiles at American forces based in Jordan, according to a Fox News report citing a US source, though nearly all of the incoming fire was reportedly intercepted with no major damage. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, meanwhile, said the initial US strike had left several soldiers and civilians dead or wounded and vowed that Tehran would respond, with the IRGC promising a “response and punishment” for those it holds responsible, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Key developments:

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  • US strikes hit Larak Island: American forces bombed two IRGC rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday, marking Washington’s first known strike on Iran since late July. Iran’s Tasnim news agency said the attack was carried out by drone.
  • Iran retaliates against US base in Jordan: Tehran launched ballistic missiles at American forces in Jordan; a Fox News source said nearly all were intercepted, with no significant impact reported. Axios later confirmed the weapons used were ballistic missiles.
  • IRGC threatens retaliation: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the US strike killed and wounded troops and civilians and pledged Tehran would punish those responsible, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.
  • Khamenei calls on Muslim states to unite: In a written statement, Iran’s Supreme Leader urged Muslim heads of state to “recognise their real enemy, understand its plans and confront it.”
  • A conflict now past six months old: The strikes follow a lull since late July and come amid a war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. The fighting has since killed thousands, displaced millions, killed 18 US service members, and left the Strait of Hormuz  once a corridor for roughly a fifth of global oil shipments  blockaded.

Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.

Live Updates
Aug 31, 2026 05:52 AM IST
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The president's order affects the US Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), which sets the standards for official US maps. It ​does ​not have any impact on Canadian naming conventions or how ⁠the rest of the world refers to the lake.

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Aug 31, 2026 05:50 AM IST
Oil jumps more than 2% after US attack on Iran’s Larak Island

Oil ⁠prices ⁠jumped more than 2 percent, ⁠with Brent back above $90 a ⁠barrel, after US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran’s ‌Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

Brent crude futures climbed $2.22, or ⁠2.52 percent, to $90.32 a ⁠barrel by ⁠22:02 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was ‌at $85.41 a barrel, up $2.01, or ‌2.41 percent.

Aug 31, 2026 05:33 AM IST
US plans to sanction another bank in effort to clamp down on Iran transactions, Bessent tells AP

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Aug 31, 2026 05:15 AM IST
Jordan says it intercepted 8 missiles launched into its airspace

Jordan’s armed forces say they intercepted eight missiles that entered their airspace on Monday.

The statement comes after Iran’s IRGC said it launched attacks on US military positions in Jordan following a US attack on Larak Island.

Aug 31, 2026 05:06 AM IST
Vessels crossing Hormuz strait drop to 5 per day over weekend

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The actual ⁠number ‌of ships ​passing ‌the strait could be higher ‌as ​some ​vessels ​have switched off ​their automatic identification ⁠system to evade attacks.

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Aug 31, 2026 05:03 AM IST
IRGC says it launched attacks on US targets in Jordan

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has attacked the US military in Jordan in retaliation for a strike on Larak Island.

In a statement shared by Iranian news agencies, the IRGC said the combined missile and drone operation, which it called “Punishment of the Aggressor”, hit the King Hussein and Al Azraq bases.

It said the strikes “destroyed the technical and repair infrastructure, as well as the enemy fighter deployment sites”, inflicting significant damage.

“Aggression and crimes will not solve the enemy’s desperation in attempting to weaken the Islamic Republic’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and every attack will be met with even more devastating responses,” the statement said.

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On Friday, it said 82 ships were redirected, three disabled and two boarded, which means it redirected one vessel over the past 48 hours.

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