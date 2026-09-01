World News Today Live Updates: Trump says US could still ‘smack’ Iran ‘to see what happens’

The US State Department said on Monday it had approved a military sale of helicopters to Iraq for $800 million.
The principal contractor will be Bell-Textron, located in Fort Worth, Texas, the department said in a statement.
Tensions between the US and Iran escalated further as President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz remains in what he called “extremely good shape,” while claiming Iran’s economy, military and leadership have been significantly weakened. Trump added that despite the current state of affairs, the US hasn’t ruled out further strikes, warning it “doesn’t mean we won’t smack them to see what happens.”
The remarks came as Iran said it had launched attacks on US bases in Jordan and on American military targets at the Al Menhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates, in retaliation for a US strike on rocket launchers at Iran’s Larak Island.
The UAE’s Defence Ministry pushed back on the claim, denying that Al Menhad airbase had been targeted. Iranian state media reported that the US strike on Larak Island killed three people and wounded several Iranian fighters and civilians.
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The US State Department said on Monday it had approved a military sale of helicopters to Iraq for $800 million.
The principal contractor will be Bell-Textron, located in Fort Worth, Texas, the department said in a statement.
UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says a tanker reported being struck by three unknown projectiles while completing an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz, 17 nautical miles (31km) east of Khasab, Oman.
No casualties or environmental impact have been reported.
UKMTO WARNING 124-26— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) August 31, 2026
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