World News Today Live Updates: Trump says US could still ‘smack’ Iran ‘to see what happens’

A boy walks on shallow water as commercial vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Tensions between the US and Iran escalated further as President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz remains in what he called “extremely good shape,” while claiming Iran’s economy, military and leadership have been significantly weakened. Trump added that despite the current state of affairs, the US hasn’t ruled out further strikes, warning it “doesn’t mean we won’t smack them to see what happens.”

The remarks came as Iran said it had launched attacks on US bases in Jordan and on American military targets at the Al Menhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates, in retaliation for a US strike on rocket launchers at Iran’s Larak Island.

Story continues below this ad The UAE’s Defence Ministry pushed back on the claim, denying that Al Menhad airbase had been targeted. Iranian state media reported that the US strike on Larak Island killed three people and wounded several Iranian fighters and civilians. Key Updates: Trump’s warning: The US president said Iran’s economy, military and leadership have “largely deteriorated,” while cautioning that further US action remains on the table.

The US president said Iran’s economy, military and leadership have “largely deteriorated,” while cautioning that further US action remains on the table. Iran’s retaliation claim: Tehran said it struck US bases in Jordan and targeted American military assets at the Al Menhad airbase in the UAE.

Tehran said it struck US bases in Jordan and targeted American military assets at the Al Menhad airbase in the UAE. UAE denial: The UAE’s Defence Ministry rejected Iran’s claim that Al Menhad airbase had been hit.

The UAE’s Defence Ministry rejected Iran’s claim that Al Menhad airbase had been hit. Casualties reported: Iranian state media said the US strike on Larak Island left three dead and several wounded among Iranian fighters and civilians.

Iranian state media said the US strike on Larak Island left three dead and several wounded among Iranian fighters and civilians. Oil prices jump: Brent crude rose over 2.7% to settle near $90.49 a barrel, and WTI climbed to $85.76, as the renewed clashes stoked fears of a wider regional conflict. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 1, 2026 04:57 AM IST US approves military sale of helicopters to Iraq for $800 million The US State Department said on ⁠Monday ​it had ​approved a ​military ⁠sale of helicopters ‌to Iraq for $800 million. The principal ⁠contractor ⁠will be ⁠Bell-Textron, ‌located in Fort ​Worth, ‌Texas, the ‌department ​said ​in ​a statement. Sep 1, 2026 04:52 AM IST UKMTO says tanker struck by 3 projectiles in Strait of Hormuz near Oman UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says a tanker reported being struck by three unknown projectiles while completing an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz, 17 nautical miles (31km) east of Khasab, Oman. No casualties or environmental impact have been reported. UKMTO WARNING 124-26



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