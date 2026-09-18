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World News Today Live Updates: Trump tells Axios he’s approaching major crossroads in Iran war

Trump told Axios that he is approaching a critical juncture in the Iran war as he weighs whether to resume large-scale attacks in an effort to bring the conflict to an end.

US Iran WarPresident Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump says he is nearing a major decision on whether to launch a devastating strike against Iran, as fighting continues to intensify across Yemen. The remarks come amid rising regional tension, with Gulf-brokered diplomacy, Houthi-Saudi clashes, and mounting scrutiny over past US strikes in Iran all unfolding simultaneously.

What Trump said: Trump indicated he is close to deciding whether to pursue an overwhelming military response against Iran, framing it as a choice about the total destruction of the country’s capabilities rather than a limited strike.

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Trump’s comments arrive as Washington also plans direct diplomatic engagement, with talks on Iran expected with Gulf leaders in the coming week. At the same time, US officials reportedly held separate talks with Houthi representatives in Oman, pointing to a two-track approach that combines tough rhetoric on Iran with quiet outreach on Yemen. The overlap suggests Washington is trying to manage both fronts at once  deterrence toward Tehran alongside back-channel de-escalation efforts with the Houthis.

Key world developments:

  • Trump says he’s nearing a decision on a potentially devastating strike against Iran.
  • Talks with Gulf leaders on Iran are expected next week, per Axios.
  • US officials reportedly met Houthi representatives in Oman over the weekend.
  • A UN fact-finding mission found grounds to believe the US carried out attacks in Iran, including one on a school, that may amount to war crimes.
  • Yemen’s Red Sea coast fighting has displaced an estimated 125,000 people, according to the WFP.

Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.

Live Updates
Sep 18, 2026 05:03 AM IST
At least 48 dead in Nigeria after consuming drink suspected to contain methanol, authorities say

At least 48 people have died and around 100 others are receiving treatment in southern Nigeria after consuming a locally brewed alcoholic concoction suspected to contain methanol, officials said on Thursday.Banji Ajaka, Ondo state's commissioner for health, said the cases had been reported in the Odigbo and Irele local government areas.

A total of 182 people are believed to have been affected and some are being treated in the hospital, he said.“I took like two shots and I went out on Friday.

On Saturday, I noticed that I could not see,” 32-year-old Sola Adebayo told the local TVC News channel from a hospital bed. Drinking locally made alcohol is common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, especially in rural areas where it is more affordable and poorly regulated.

Sep 18, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Saudis and Houthis exchange strikes as Middle East war spreads

Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis traded fresh cross-border strikes on Thursday, with civilians fleeing by boat across the Red Sea as the widening Middle East conflict raises fresh alarm over global oil supplies.

3 key points:

  • Saudi Arabia confirms its first death from Houthi attacks — a Yemeni resident killed by drone debris in Taif — after more than 80 previously wounded.
  • Houthis report fresh Saudi air strikes in Hajjah and near Taiz after seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast in a rapid advance.
  • No US-Iran talks have taken place since a June ceasefire deal collapsed, deepening fears of a prolonged regional energy crisis.
    • Sep 18, 2026 04:56 AM IST
    Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war

    US President Donald Trump told Axios that he is approaching a critical juncture in the Iran war as he weighs whether to resume large-scale attacks in an effort to bring the conflict to an end.

    "It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me," Axios quoted him as saying.

    Iran is in direct contact with the US, Trump said, adding that the Iranians still want to reach a deal.

    Sep 18, 2026 04:50 AM IST

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