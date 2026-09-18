World News Today Live Updates: Trump tells Axios he’s approaching major crossroads in Iran war

US President Donald Trump says he is nearing a major decision on whether to launch a devastating strike against Iran, as fighting continues to intensify across Yemen. The remarks come amid rising regional tension, with Gulf-brokered diplomacy, Houthi-Saudi clashes, and mounting scrutiny over past US strikes in Iran all unfolding simultaneously.

What Trump said: Trump indicated he is close to deciding whether to pursue an overwhelming military response against Iran, framing it as a choice about the total destruction of the country’s capabilities rather than a limited strike.