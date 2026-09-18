World News Today Live Updates: Trump tells Axios he’s approaching major crossroads in Iran war

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One. (Photo: AP)
US President Donald Trump says he is nearing a major decision on whether to launch a devastating strike against Iran, as fighting continues to intensify across Yemen. The remarks come amid rising regional tension, with Gulf-brokered diplomacy, Houthi-Saudi clashes, and mounting scrutiny over past US strikes in Iran all unfolding simultaneously.
What Trump said: Trump indicated he is close to deciding whether to pursue an overwhelming military response against Iran, framing it as a choice about the total destruction of the country’s capabilities rather than a limited strike.
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Trump’s comments arrive as Washington also plans direct diplomatic engagement, with talks on Iran expected with Gulf leaders in the coming week. At the same time, US officials reportedly held separate talks with Houthi representatives in Oman, pointing to a two-track approach that combines tough rhetoric on Iran with quiet outreach on Yemen. The overlap suggests Washington is trying to manage both fronts at once deterrence toward Tehran alongside back-channel de-escalation efforts with the Houthis.
Key world developments:
- Trump says he’s nearing a decision on a potentially devastating strike against Iran.
- Talks with Gulf leaders on Iran are expected next week, per Axios.
- US officials reportedly met Houthi representatives in Oman over the weekend.
- A UN fact-finding mission found grounds to believe the US carried out attacks in Iran, including one on a school, that may amount to war crimes.
- Yemen’s Red Sea coast fighting has displaced an estimated 125,000 people, according to the WFP.
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