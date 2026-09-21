World News Today Live Updates: Trump says he is in ‘deciding mode’ over Iran

President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Photo: AP)

Iran has issued a stark warning that it will respond with “painful” force against US bases and interests if Washington and its allies move forward with a new large-scale military strike, with Tehran’s security establishment saying it has received credible information that such an attack is currently being prepared. The warning comes as the monthslong standoff between the US and Iran shows no sign of breaking, even as fresh violence flares across the wider region from the occupied West Bank to the Red Sea and global energy markets remain rattled by the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, On Sunday, Trump said he was in “deciding mode” over the next phase of the conflict, teasing that “very big things” could unfold soon. He outlined three possible paths forward: a total military defeat of Iran, a sustained economic squeeze to weaken the country, or a negotiated deal to end the war.

Story continues below this ad Key world developments: Iran’s military vows a harsh response to any new attack, citing unspecified intelligence of preparations underway.

An Israeli settler is fatally shot near an illegal West Bank settlement; a Palestinian is killed in a car-ramming incident near Jenin.

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says Iran must land major military blows before any talks with Washington.

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh, foils other attacks on Saudi cities.

US Mission in UAE warns Americans of possible flight cancellations and airspace closures amid rising tensions. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 21, 2026 05:16 AM IST US Embassy requires special authorization for staff travel to Saudi cities of Taif, Yanbu Citing the deteriorating security situation in Saudi Arabia, the US government has announced that its employees stationed in the kingdom must now obtain special authorization before travelling — for both official and personal purposes — to the cities of Taif and Yanbu. The US Mission said regular and emergency consular services remain available to American citizens, who are urged to contact their nearest embassy or consulate for assistance, and strongly encouraged all US citizens in the country to stay vigilant and follow the safety guidance outlined in the full travel alert. Saudi Arabia: Due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia, U.S. government employees who work in Saudi Arabia now require special authorization for all official and personal travel to the cities of Taif and Yanbu. Regular and emergency consular services are available… pic.twitter.com/Hzdxaal5pl — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 20, 2026 Sep 21, 2026 05:13 AM IST Iran informed that US plans to resume action: State media Iran received information that the United States, with the backing of some regional countries, was preparing to resume actions against Iran, the country's central military command said in a statement on Sunday, according to state media. The military said that any US attack would trigger sustained strikes on US bases and interests in the region, the report added, warning that regional countries supporting US aggression against Iran would be considered parties to the conflict. Sep 21, 2026 05:11 AM IST Impact of Hormuz crisis on some expansion plans The crisis over the Strait of Hormuz could delay some QatarEnergy expansion projects because critical equipment is unable to reach Qatar, its CEO Saad al-Kaabi said, adding that QatarEnergy was currently producing only a "very minute" volume of liquefied natural gas. A few LNG trains under QatarEnergy's North Field East (NFE) expansion are due to start up in 2027, with the North Field South (NFS) expansion set to begin production in 2028, Kaabi said at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York. Sep 21, 2026 05:00 AM IST US virtual embassy in Iran issues alert urging citizens to leave country The US virtual embassy in Iran has issued a security alert warning all citizens not to travel to Iran “for any reason” and to leave the country. In a statement posted to its website, the embassy said that “Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly”. Sep 21, 2026 04:59 AM IST Trump says he is in 'deciding mode' over Iran In comments to Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Tingst, Trump again said he is in a “deciding mode” and "very big things" are going to happen in the near future regarding the US-Iran war. Trump also added that he will probably be open to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who will go to New York to take part in the UN General Assembly later this week. Regarding the recent escalation by the Houthis in Yemen, Trump stated that the Iran-backed group agreed not to fight the US. BREAKING: President Trump told Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent @TreyYingst that he is in a “deciding mode” and "very big things" are going to happen in the near future regarding the US-Iran war.



Trump said, "My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They… pic.twitter.com/JcAXh9QN84 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2026 Sep 21, 2026 04:58 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. We'll be bringing you the latest developments from around the world as they happen stay with us for continuous updates and coverage.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd