World News Today Live Updates: Trump says he is in ‘deciding mode’ over Iran

President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Photo: AP)
Iran has issued a stark warning that it will respond with “painful” force against US bases and interests if Washington and its allies move forward with a new large-scale military strike, with Tehran’s security establishment saying it has received credible information that such an attack is currently being prepared. The warning comes as the monthslong standoff between the US and Iran shows no sign of breaking, even as fresh violence flares across the wider region from the occupied West Bank to the Red Sea and global energy markets remain rattled by the ongoing conflict.
Meanwhile, On Sunday, Trump said he was in “deciding mode” over the next phase of the conflict, teasing that “very big things” could unfold soon. He outlined three possible paths forward: a total military defeat of Iran, a sustained economic squeeze to weaken the country, or a negotiated deal to end the war.
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Key world developments:
- Iran’s military vows a harsh response to any new attack, citing unspecified intelligence of preparations underway.
- An Israeli settler is fatally shot near an illegal West Bank settlement; a Palestinian is killed in a car-ramming incident near Jenin.
- Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says Iran must land major military blows before any talks with Washington.
- Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh, foils other attacks on Saudi cities.
- US Mission in UAE warns Americans of possible flight cancellations and airspace closures amid rising tensions.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
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