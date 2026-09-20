World News Today Live Updates: Iran says conditions for ending war sent to US via Qatar

This photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency shows firefighters inspecting damage to a building caused by falling debris from a drone that Saudi authorities said was launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels and intercepted over Taif province, western Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AP)
A tense night across the Middle East saw Saudi Arabia issue, and then lift, a second security alert for Riyadh, while Iran pushed forward on two fronts at once carrying out an execution linked to alleged spying for Israel, and quietly sending its conditions for ending the war to Washington through Qatar. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed fresh attacks on Saudi and Aramco sites, even as it denied targeting Mecca with a drone.
What did the Houthis say they targeted: Yemen’s Houthi movement said it struck what it called “sensitive” locations in Riyadh, using a mix of ballistic missiles and drones. It also claimed an attack on an Aramco facility in the Saudi city of Yanbu. At the same time, the group pushed back strongly against separate claims that it had aimed a drone at Mecca, denying any such attack took place.
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Key world developments
- Saudi Arabia issued a security alert for Riyadh for the second time, then gave the all-clear shortly after.
- Iran executed a man accused of passing missile-related information to Israel.
- Turkey pulled the operating licence of Bank Mellat, one of Iran’s biggest private banks.
- Flames and a large plume of black smoke were spotted near Riyadh’s airport, according to Reuters and AFP.
- The Saudi-led coalition said it shot down and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh on Saturday.
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