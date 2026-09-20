World News Today Live Updates: Iran says conditions for ending war sent to US via Qatar

This photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency shows firefighters inspecting damage to a building caused by falling debris from a drone that Saudi authorities said was launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels and intercepted over Taif province, western Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AP)

A tense night across the Middle East saw Saudi Arabia issue, and then lift, a second security alert for Riyadh, while Iran pushed forward on two fronts at once carrying out an execution linked to alleged spying for Israel, and quietly sending its conditions for ending the war to Washington through Qatar. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed fresh attacks on Saudi and Aramco sites, even as it denied targeting Mecca with a drone.

What did the Houthis say they targeted: Yemen’s Houthi movement said it struck what it called “sensitive” locations in Riyadh, using a mix of ballistic missiles and drones. It also claimed an attack on an Aramco facility in the Saudi city of Yanbu. At the same time, the group pushed back strongly against separate claims that it had aimed a drone at Mecca, denying any such attack took place.

Story continues below this ad Key world developments Saudi Arabia issued a security alert for Riyadh for the second time, then gave the all-clear shortly after.

Iran executed a man accused of passing missile-related information to Israel.

Turkey pulled the operating licence of Bank Mellat, one of Iran’s biggest private banks.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were spotted near Riyadh’s airport, according to Reuters and AFP.

The Saudi-led coalition said it shot down and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh on Saturday. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 20, 2026 05:45 AM IST CNN, MS NOW denied access to White House grounds US media outlets CNN and MS NOW said they were denied access to the White House grounds on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump announced a ban against them for reporting what he calls "fake news." The news outlets both denounced the move as a violation of the US constitution and vowed to keep reporting on the US government. Both are expected to take the bans to court to regain access to the presidential mansion. Sep 20, 2026 05:36 AM IST Flames, smoke seen near Riyadh airport; Houthis claim attacks on Saudi capital Yemen's Houthis said they attacked "sensitive" sites in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday with missiles and drones, hours after flames and a large plume of smoke were seen near the city's main airport. Saudi Arabia had sent alerts overnight warning of potential danger around Riyadh, amid an escalation in attacks by the Houthis in the kingdom. Reuters video and photographs showed a huge pillar of black smoke rising in the area, with the airport highway, main terminal building and other facilities in the foreground. At one point in the video, flames were visible rising from behind what appeared to be fuel tanks. Sep 20, 2026 05:25 AM IST Egypt condemns attacks on Riyadh, backs Saudi Arabia Egypt has condemned “in the strongest terms” attacks on Riyadh on Saturday morning, describing them as a “flagrant violation” of Saudi Arabia’s security and stability and of international law. In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the attacks represented a “dangerous escalation” that could increase regional tensions and further destabilise the region. Cairo said it “categorically rejects” any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s security or sovereignty and expressed full solidarity with the kingdom. It also backed any measures Saudi Arabia takes to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity, adding that the security of Saudi Arabia and Egypt is “indivisible”. Sep 20, 2026 05:21 AM IST Hello and welcome to our live blog. We'll be bringing you all the latest updates from around the world stay with us for the newest developments across the globe.

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