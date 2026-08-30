World News Today Live Updates: Iran pledges to stand firm against ‘unjust’ US sanctions

Motorcyclists ride past a billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump inside a catering container in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s government said Saturday it will stand firm against US sanctions and lean on both diplomacy and defence to protect its interests. The statement came as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it maintains firm control over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing US leaders of spreading false statements about the passage to influence energy prices.

The White House said the US naval blockade remains fully active and the strait is open and cleared of mines, adding that Washington is holding no talks with Iran. Separately, the United States sent dozens of deportees, including Afghans and Iranians, to the Central African Republic on Saturday, among them an Afghan man whose brothers once worked alongside the US military, according to the Associated Press, citing lawyers involved in the case.

Story continues below this ad Afghan Man’s Case: The man, in his early twenties, had earlier won protection from a US judge against being sent back to Afghanistan, out of concern he could face Taliban retaliation, his attorney Alma David told AP. Court records reviewed by the wire service show his family back home had already received threats tied to his brothers’ work supporting US forces. One brother served in the Afghan National Army before the Taliban takeover in 2021 and now lives in the United States, David said. Another brother, trained as a pilot by the US, was killed by the Taliban. Key developments: Iran says it will resist US sanctions through a mix of diplomacy and defence.

The IRGC insists it controls the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the U.S. of spreading false claims to move energy prices.

The White House says its naval blockade is active, the strait is open and mine-free, and no talks with Iran are underway.

Israeli settlers, backed by Israeli forces, surrounded another Palestinian home in Qusra in the occupied West Bank.

A US deportation flight sent Afghans and Iranians, among others, to the Central African Republic, including an Afghan man whose brothers aided the US military. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Aug 30, 2026 05:21 AM IST Iran says Strait of Hormuz remains closed, no rush to reopen Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and Tehran is in no hurry to reopen it, according to Iran’s Student News Network (SNN). “The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and if a vessel passes through this route, it will do so with the coordination and permission of the Islamic Republic,” Gharibabadi said. He said Iranian forces have “full oversight” of movements in the strait and rejected claims that vessels were passing through without Tehran’s coordination. Aug 30, 2026 05:05 AM IST Police officer dead, second injured in shooting at South Carolina park A police officer in South Carolina's capital city died and a second was injured Saturday in a shooting at a park, the Columbia police chief said. The suspect also died, said Columbia Police Department Chief W H "Skip" Holbrook. Holbrook said at a news conference Saturday evening that the incident began as two officers responded to a reported domestic dispute. "Our hearts are broken this evening," Holbrook said, adding that the deceased officer was survived by a wife and two young children.

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