World News Today Live Updates: Iran claims it struck an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz

A motorboat travels past commercial vessels anchored amid haze in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps says it struck a Togo-flagged tanker attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Associated Press (AP), as the Islamic Republic marked its largest pro-government rally since the US and Israel launched strikes in February. Meanwhile, South Korean officials met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, per Reuters, to work through friction over Seoul’s role in Middle East maritime security and a stalled $350 billion investment package.

Tanker attacks and mass rally in Tehran: Iranian state media reported the Guard’s navy struck the tanker Trend on Thursday night over what it called an “illegal attempt” to transit the strait, the AP reported. The Guard’s navy has warned that any vessel crossing without authorization would face “destruction,” according to the state broadcaster. Separately, UK Maritime Trade Operations said a different tanker was hit Wednesday by an unidentified projectile while leaving the strait; the crew was reported unharmed.

Story continues below this ad In Washington, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Rubio discussed Seoul’s possible contribution to restoring freedom of navigation in the strait, Reuters reported, without the foreign ministry elaborating further. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Friday he would not send troops in a way that could pull the country into the conflict, though Seoul is reviewing a larger navigational-safety role in the region. Key world developments: Iran claims a strike on the tanker Trend in the Strait of Hormuz; a second tanker was hit by an unknown projectile, per UKMTO.

Hundreds of thousands rallied in Tehran in the war’s largest pro-government show of support to date.

South Korea says it won’t deploy troops to the Middle East but is weighing an expanded naval presence in the Gulf of Aden.

Rubio and Cho reaffirmed a shared commitment to North Korean denuclearization, with Lee saying a Trump-Kim summit remains possible but uncertain.

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