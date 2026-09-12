World News Today Live Updates: Houthis seize an island, opening a new front in the Iran war, as Saudi shuts down a pipeline

This image taken from undated video released by the Ansar Allah Media Office, the media arm of Yemen's Houthi rebels, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, shows a smoke from a wide explosion following what the Houthis described as an attack on Saudi-backed forces in eastern Jawf province, Yemen. (Ansar Allah Media Office via AP)

Tensions across the Middle East have intensified as Iran-backed Houthi forces expand their control along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, while attacks and disruptions threaten vital regional energy and shipping routes. The developments come amid heightened US-Iran tensions, declining traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and growing diplomatic efforts to protect maritime trade.

An Iranian attack on a US military base in Jordan damaged American military aircraft, according to a US official. The incident adds to growing regional tensions and raises concerns over the security of US forces stationed across the Middle East. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to single-digit levels, according to shipping data, highlighting the growing disruption to one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Story continues below this ad Houthis expand control along Yemen’s Red Sea coast: Iran-backed Houthi forces have seized control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, strengthening their position around the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had driven Saudi-backed forces from six districts and claimed maritime navigation remained safe for most shipping companies, except Saudi vessels. Saudi Arabia halts East-West oil pipeline: Saudi Arabia temporarily halted oil flows through its East-West pipeline as a precaution after the infrastructure was targeted in an attack that Riyadh said originated from Iraq. The shutdown underscores growing concerns over the vulnerability of regional energy infrastructure. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said a regional meeting on shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz will be held in Oman on Monday, with Iraq and Gulf states expected to participate. Meanwhile, Yemen’s internationally recognised government said its forces had begun bombing a designated “kill box” near Mocha after the city was seized by the Houthis. Story continues below this ad Key world developments Saudi pipeline suspended: Riyadh temporarily stopped oil flows through its East-West pipeline after an attack it said originated from Iraq.

Riyadh temporarily stopped oil flows through its East-West pipeline after an attack it said originated from Iraq. US aircraft damaged: An Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan reportedly damaged American military aircraft.

An Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan reportedly damaged American military aircraft. Hormuz traffic plunges: Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped to single-digit levels.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped to single-digit levels. Houthis seize Red Sea coast: The group now claims control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline and has expanded its position near Bab al-Mandeb.

The group now claims control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline and has expanded its position near Bab al-Mandeb. Diplomatic and military escalation: Iran is preparing regional shipping talks in Oman, while Yemen’s recognised government has launched strikes near Mocha. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 12, 2026 06:19 AM IST North Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles toward sea, South Korea says North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Saturday. The missiles were launched from around 5:20 a.m. (2020 GMT on Friday) and flew about 250 km (155 miles), the JCS said in a statement, adding that South Korean and US authorities were conducting ⁠a detailed ​analysis of their specifications. South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities had tracked and shared information on the launches from the outset, while information on the ballistic missiles was also shared with Japan, the JCS said. Sep 12, 2026 06:18 AM IST Muslim World League ‘strongly condemns’ attack on East-West pipeline The Muslim World League has “strongly condemned” the drone attacks originating from Iraq on the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia. In a statement, the international non-governmental organization, quoted its Secretary General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa as saying the attacks “violate all religious values, international and humanitarian laws and norms”. The General Secretariat, headquartered in Mecca, “stressed full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to deter aggressors, preserve its security and sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its lands”. Sep 12, 2026 06:12 AM IST Iraq orders closure of border crossing with Iran as a precautionary measure Baghdad has ordered the closure of the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran, according to a Reuters report. Two security sources quoted by Reuters said Iraq had closed the crossing as a precautionary measure following a drone attack launched from Iraq targeting Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline. The Shalamcheh border crossing is a major land route between Iran and Iraq. A United States missile strike hit the border in July 2026, killing two people and injuring 11 others. Sep 12, 2026 05:55 AM IST Saudi Arabia shuts East-West pipeline after drone attack, threatening key Hormuz oil bypass Saudi Arabia has shut down a major oil pipeline after a drone attack, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels have seized a strategically vital island guarding the entrance to the Red Sea developments that mark a dangerous new front in the wider war with Iran. The kingdom’s East-West pipeline, built in the 1980s, was hit by multiple drones on Thursday. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy confirmed the line was shut down “as a precautionary measure.” According to CNN, US officials say the strike damaged pump stations along the route, and satellite images appear to show extensive fire damage at one pumping station, with a separate image showing black smoke rising from another site. Read the full story here. Sep 12, 2026 05:46 AM IST Saudi East-West pipeline temporarily shut down after several attacks A Saudi energy ministry official has said that the vital East-West ⁠oil pipeline was temporarily shut down on Thursday, September 10 after several attacks on the pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, adding some people were injured and received medical treatment.

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