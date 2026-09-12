World News Today Live Updates: Houthis seize an island, opening a new front in the Iran war, as Saudi shuts down a pipeline

This image taken from undated video released by the Ansar Allah Media Office, the media arm of Yemen's Houthi rebels, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, shows a smoke from a wide explosion following what the Houthis described as an attack on Saudi-backed forces in eastern Jawf province, Yemen. (Ansar Allah Media Office via AP)
Tensions across the Middle East have intensified as Iran-backed Houthi forces expand their control along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, while attacks and disruptions threaten vital regional energy and shipping routes. The developments come amid heightened US-Iran tensions, declining traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and growing diplomatic efforts to protect maritime trade.
An Iranian attack on a US military base in Jordan damaged American military aircraft, according to a US official. The incident adds to growing regional tensions and raises concerns over the security of US forces stationed across the Middle East. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to single-digit levels, according to shipping data, highlighting the growing disruption to one of the world’s most important energy corridors.
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Houthis expand control along Yemen’s Red Sea coast: Iran-backed Houthi forces have seized control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, strengthening their position around the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had driven Saudi-backed forces from six districts and claimed maritime navigation remained safe for most shipping companies, except Saudi vessels.
Saudi Arabia halts East-West oil pipeline: Saudi Arabia temporarily halted oil flows through its East-West pipeline as a precaution after the infrastructure was targeted in an attack that Riyadh said originated from Iraq. The shutdown underscores growing concerns over the vulnerability of regional energy infrastructure. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said a regional meeting on shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz will be held in Oman on Monday, with Iraq and Gulf states expected to participate. Meanwhile, Yemen’s internationally recognised government said its forces had begun bombing a designated “kill box” near Mocha after the city was seized by the Houthis.
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Key world developments
- Saudi pipeline suspended: Riyadh temporarily stopped oil flows through its East-West pipeline after an attack it said originated from Iraq.
- US aircraft damaged: An Iranian attack on a US base in Jordan reportedly damaged American military aircraft.
- Hormuz traffic plunges: Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped to single-digit levels.
- Houthis seize Red Sea coast: The group now claims control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline and has expanded its position near Bab al-Mandeb.
- Diplomatic and military escalation: Iran is preparing regional shipping talks in Oman, while Yemen’s recognised government has launched strikes near Mocha.
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