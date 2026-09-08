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World News Today Live Updates: Iran increases gasoline price for its heaviest consumers as economy struggles

Iran still has some of the world’s lowest gasoline prices, but the price increase adds to daily pressures for many of the country’s more than 90 million people.

World News UpdatesA motorboat travels past commercial vessels anchored amid haze in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Tensions between Washington and Tehran deepened this week after Iran’s top security official warned that the country is preparing to enforce a restricted zone across the Gulf, threatening a full blockade around the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US economic sanctions. The warning came as shipping traffic through the strait fell sharply, US forces continued intercepting vessels linked to Iran, and analysts said the standoff shows little sign of shifting from confrontation towards genuine diplomacy.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on social media that Tehran’s recent missile launches served as “a clear warning” to Washington, cautioning that the “operational posture toward US warships and bases has been fundamentally recalibrated.” His comments came against a backdrop of falling shipping volumes through Hormuz, continued US Navy activity in the waterway, and a wider regional picture in which Gulf states are increasingly questioning their reliance on Washington for security.

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Key world developments:

  • Rezaei warned that US “economic warfare will be met by a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf to the blockade perimeter.”
  • Kpler shipping data showed vessel traffic through Hormuz fell 28 percent to 77 ships last week.
  • Iran increases gasoline price for its heaviest consumers as economy struggles
  • US Central Command said it has redirected 94 vessels, disabled three and boarded two since mid-July.
  • Ross Harrison of the Middle East Institute said the conflict is “a negotiation occurring but on the battlefield.”

Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.

 

Live Updates
Sep 8, 2026 06:03 AM IST
Indian-Americans veer toward Democratic candidates in US midterms: Survey

Despite political fatigue, Indian-American voters in the US mid-term elections are leaning toward Democratic candidates, a national survey among Asian and Pacific Islander American communities said.

The survey by Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) showed overwhelming inclination among the communities to participate in the November 3 midterm elections for 435 Congressional and 35 Senate seats, besides several local public offices.

The survey found that more than 90 per cent of registered Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters planned to exercise their franchise in the midterm elections, despite less than desired outreach by the two main political parties.

As many as 42 per cent of the AAPI voters surveyed said there was no contact from the Democratic party, while 58 per cent of the respondents said the Republican party also had not reached out to them.

Sixty-six per cent of the Indian-American voters said they would vote for Democratic candidates in both the Congressional and Senate elections. PTI

Sep 8, 2026 05:49 AM IST
Houthis launched a major drone and missile attack targeting King Khalid Air Base

The Houthis launched a major drone and missile attack targeting King Khalid Air Base in southern Saudi Arabia.

Sep 8, 2026 05:47 AM IST
CENTCOM says 94 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade

US Central Command said Monday its forces had redirected 94 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two as of Sept. 7 to enforce the US blockade against Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the USS George H.W. Bush was supporting enforcement of the blockade in the Arabian Sea and that the actions were intended to ensure “complete compliance.”

Sep 8, 2026 05:21 AM IST
Iran accuses Canada of ‘submission’ to US after Ottawa’s criticism of Tehran’s ‘destabilising activities’

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has criticised Canada after its foreign and finance ministers issued a joint statement, condemning Tehran and calling on it “to immediately end its destabilising activities in the Middle East”.

In a post on X, Baghaei accused Canadian officials of appeasing their “bullying neighbour”, the US, and displaying “strategic confusion and submission to intimidation”, despite what he described as Washington’s contempt for Canada’s sovereignty.

Sep 8, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Iran increases gasoline price for its heaviest consumers as economy struggles

Iran introduced a steep price hike for its heaviest gasoline users early Tuesday, state media reported, marking the second such increase since December and adding to economic strain from months of war and sanctions. Officials said the move, aimed at curbing record consumption, would channel extra revenue to households, though ordinary Iranians say it's compounding an already difficult cost-of-living crisis.

  • Under the new pricing, consumers exceeding their monthly quota of 110 litres (29 gallons) now pay 100,000 rials per litre double the previous rate a change officials said will affect about 15 percent of consumers.
  • The state oil distribution company's CEO said gasoline consumption hit a record 145 million litres a day in August, well above domestic production capacity of 122 million litres, with the shortfall met by imports.
  • The hike comes as Iran's currency trades near record lows against the dollar and annual inflation sits around 67 percent, according to the government's own statistics agency.
    • Sep 8, 2026 04:58 AM IST

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