World News Today Live Updates: Iran increases gasoline price for its heaviest consumers as economy struggles

A motorboat travels past commercial vessels anchored amid haze in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)
Tensions between Washington and Tehran deepened this week after Iran’s top security official warned that the country is preparing to enforce a restricted zone across the Gulf, threatening a full blockade around the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US economic sanctions. The warning came as shipping traffic through the strait fell sharply, US forces continued intercepting vessels linked to Iran, and analysts said the standoff shows little sign of shifting from confrontation towards genuine diplomacy.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on social media that Tehran’s recent missile launches served as “a clear warning” to Washington, cautioning that the “operational posture toward US warships and bases has been fundamentally recalibrated.” His comments came against a backdrop of falling shipping volumes through Hormuz, continued US Navy activity in the waterway, and a wider regional picture in which Gulf states are increasingly questioning their reliance on Washington for security.
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Key world developments:
- Rezaei warned that US “economic warfare will be met by a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf to the blockade perimeter.”
- Kpler shipping data showed vessel traffic through Hormuz fell 28 percent to 77 ships last week.
- Iran increases gasoline price for its heaviest consumers as economy struggles
- US Central Command said it has redirected 94 vessels, disabled three and boarded two since mid-July.
- Ross Harrison of the Middle East Institute said the conflict is “a negotiation occurring but on the battlefield.”
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