World News Today Live Updates: Iran increases gasoline price for its heaviest consumers as economy struggles

Sep 8, 2026 06:03 AM IST

Indian-Americans veer toward Democratic candidates in US midterms: Survey

Despite political fatigue, Indian-American voters in the US mid-term elections are leaning toward Democratic candidates, a national survey among Asian and Pacific Islander American communities said.

The survey by Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) showed overwhelming inclination among the communities to participate in the November 3 midterm elections for 435 Congressional and 35 Senate seats, besides several local public offices.

The survey found that more than 90 per cent of registered Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters planned to exercise their franchise in the midterm elections, despite less than desired outreach by the two main political parties.

As many as 42 per cent of the AAPI voters surveyed said there was no contact from the Democratic party, while 58 per cent of the respondents said the Republican party also had not reached out to them.

Sixty-six per cent of the Indian-American voters said they would vote for Democratic candidates in both the Congressional and Senate elections. PTI