World News Today Live Updates: Helicopter crashes and kills at least 3 people in Los Angeles

In this still image provided by KABC-TV shows firefighters respond to a deadly bus crash, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. (KABC-TV via AP)

At least three were killed when a helicopter crashed near the scene of a bus crash in Los Angeles in the United States. The helicopter crashed in Chatsworth while crews were covering a deadly bus crash. The crash happened around 7pm near a one-storey commercial building as news crews covered an SUV-bus crash that killed at least three people and injured six others. NBC4 Los Angeles confirmed its helicopter had gone down. Capt. Branden Silverman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said, “We’re trying to determine how many patients were inside the helicopter.”

US House advances bill allowing 100% tariffs on India over Russian oil

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday advanced the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which would allow President Donald Trump to impose 100% tariffs on India and other countries buying Russian oil and gas. The measure cleared a 214-211 procedural vote and is expected to face a final House vote on Wednesday. Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks opposed the measure, saying it would give Trump unchecked tariff powers without safeguards.

Story continues below this ad US authorities foil alleged Russian plot to kill dissident in Washington Five people were charged over an alleged network targeting Russian dissidents and Ukraine-supporting countries. US authorities said Tuesday they had foiled a plot to kill a prominent Russian dissident believed to be living in Washington. An indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court charged five people believed to be living abroad. The indictment said a Russian intelligence-linked network had, since at least 2024, paid or tried to pay people in the US and other countries to surveil and kill Russian dissidents. Authorities said three high-ranking Russian intelligence members were among those charged: former Russian intelligence colonel Yuri Khrameev, his son and Russian Federal Security Service officer Kirill Khrameev, and Cuban national Oemis Romagoza Durruthy, an influential member of the Cuban diaspora in Russia. Key world developments: US House votes 220-204 for third time to end Iran war and limit Trump’s military action. The war powers resolution would require congressional approval for continued military action.

The US confirms for the first time it has deployed weapons in space, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink says. Meink said the US has fielded on-orbit space-control weapons to defend forces against hostile actions.

South Korea seeks to postpone parliamentary briefing on the USD 350 billion US investment plan. The briefing was seen as a final step before Seoul and Washington finalise terms of the investment pledge under their trade deal.

Saudi crown prince seeks Egypt’s backing as Houthi attacks threaten shipping, oil infrastructure. Houthi advances and an attack on Saudi Arabia’s biggest pipeline have raised concerns over oil exports and global prices. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 16, 2026 10:11 AM IST EAM Jaishankar to visit Bhutan, hold talks with counterpart Dhungyel External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Bhutan on September 16-17 at the invitation of Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with Dhungyel, receive a royal audience with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. The visit comes as India places importance on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. In August, the two countries reviewed cooperation on trans-border rivers, including flood management, hydrological data sharing and the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project. They also discussed upgrading Bhutan’s hydro-meteorological network and expanding cooperation on sharing hydrological data on transboundary rivers. Sep 16, 2026 10:08 AM IST Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend Trump’s dinner for Xi Jinping Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to attend US President Donald Trump’s state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping, a source familiar with the matter said. Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Washington on September 24. Huang’s attendance comes amid growing concerns over AI risks, with Nvidia supplying chips to AI developers. The US and China are the two major forces driving advanced AI development and its global adoption. State dinners are among the highest diplomatic honours a US president can offer a foreign leader and are usually reserved for allies. Xi hosted a similar dinner for Trump during his May visit to China, which Huang also attended alongside Elon Musk and Tim Cook. Trump has hosted one state dinner since beginning his second term, for Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla. Sep 16, 2026 09:50 AM IST Thailand proposes Trump-Anutin talks on trade deal, tariffs Thailand has proposed a meeting between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and US President Donald Trump on September 17 or 18, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said. Thailand aims to finalise trade negotiations before the meeting, leaving tariff rates and any final adjustments for the leaders to discuss. The US imposed a 12.5% tariff on Thai imports in July. The US is Thailand’s largest export market, accounting for 24% of its exports so far this year.

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