World News Today Live Updates: UAE strongly condemns Houthi missile attempt targeting Mecca

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace, according to the Saudi-led coalition.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned Yemen’s Houthis over the group’s attempt to target Mecca in Saudi Arabia using a drone. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) released a statement saying that the drone attempt was a violation of Saudi’s sovereignty and a threat to regional security and stability.

The Gulf “reaffirms its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend the security of the two holy mosques, the pilgrims, and the entire Saudi territory, its citizens, and its residents,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Story continues below this ad Trump says US-Iran war ‘hopefully’ nearing end: US President Donald Trump said that Washington is “hopefully toward the end” of its war with Tehran, claiming that the United States has been in direct contact with Tehran over a possible agreement. On being asked by a reporter whether he heard from the Iranian side, Trump said that he had directly spoken with Iranian officials and reiterated that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement with Washington. US reaffirms support for Yemen’s government against Houthi attacks: Top US diplomat for Yemen, Neil Hop, reaffirmed Washington’s strong support for Yemen’s internationally recognised government in a call with Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba, according to the US embassy. “Chargé d’Affaires Hop had a valuable conversation today with FM Afrah Al-Zouba. He reiterated strong support for the Republic of Yemen Government. The United States of America stands in solidarity with the Yemen government and its people against Iran-backed Houthi aggression,” the embassy said in a post on X. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 17, 2026 09:15 AM IST US reaffirms support for Yemen's government against Houthi attacks Top US diplomat for Yemen, Neil Hop, reaffirmed Washington’s strong support for Yemen’s internationally recognised government in a call with Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba, according to the US embassy. "Chargé d’Affaires Hop had a valuable conversation today with FM Afrah Al-Zouba. He reiterated strong support for the Republic of Yemen Government. The United States of America stands in solidarity with the Yemen government and its people against Iran-backed Houthi aggression," the embassy said in a post on X. Chargé d’Affaires Hop had a valuable conversation today with FM Afrah Al-Zouba. He reiterated strong support for the Republic of Yemen Government. The United States of America stands in solidarity with the Yemen government and its people against Iran-backed Houthi aggression. pic.twitter.com/ijV7BKPp1I — U.S. Embassy Yemen السفارة الأمريكية لدى اليمن (@USEmbassyYemen) September 16, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Sep 17, 2026 09:14 AM IST Trump says US-Iran war ‘hopefully’ nearing end US President Donald Trump said that Washington is “hopefully toward the end” of its war with Tehran, claiming that the United States has been in direct contact with Tehran over a possible agreement. When asked by a reporter whether he had heard from the Iranian side, Trump said that he had spoken "directly" with Iranian officials and reiterated that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement with Washington. Sep 17, 2026 09:14 AM IST UAE strongly condemns Houthi missile attempt targeting Mecca The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned the Yemen's Houthis over the group's attempt to target Mecca in Saudi Arabia using a drone. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) released a statement saying that the drone attempt was a violation of Saudi's sovereignty and a threat to regional security and stability. The Gulf "reaffirms its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend the security of the two holy mosques, the pilgrims, and the entire Saudi territory, its citizens, and its residents," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

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