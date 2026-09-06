World News Today Live Updates: IRGC claims new attacks on US warships over naval blockade

Iran warns attacks on US military vessels to intensify if attacks continue. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had fired a barrage of ballistic missiles toward a US aircraft carrier and a US Navy destroyer operating in the region, accusing the vessels of harassing Iranian shipping and enforcing an ongoing naval blockade against the country. US Central Command confirmed that both the carrier and the guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded the attacks and that no American personnel were harmed in the exchange. The missile strikes came shortly after US forces disabled two Iranian oil tankers and destroyed a third in what the Pentagon described as retaliation for earlier hostile action against American warships, with CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper warning the IRGC that any future attack on US ships would draw an even heavier toll on Iran’s tanker fleet.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth weighed in directly, posting that the US would “destroy (and sink)” Iran’s oil tankers if Iran fired on American ships, telling Tehran that all it needed to do was stop shooting at the Navy. He went further by noting that the US was prepared to strike Iran’s tanker fleet wherever it operated, whether in the Middle East or the Indo-Pacific, arguing that the fleet was defenseless since Iran lacks a real navy or air force.

Story continues below this ad Key developments: Iran’s top military command has warned that strikes on US vessels will intensify and could expand further if what it calls the American “naval siege” and harassment of Iranian ships continues.

US forces permanently disabled the tankers M/T Downy near Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask, while a third unladen vessel, the M/T Kylo (also known as Noxen), was destroyed entirely in the Gulf of Oman after its crew abandoned ship.

Iran’s IRGC Navy said separately that it had targeted three oil tankers sailing an “unauthorized route” through the Strait of Hormuz, along with three vessels it linked to the United States.

Trump has downplayed the scale of the conflict, calling it “small potatoes” while claiming the US has “essentially” taken control of Iran, even as fighting along the Strait continues. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 6, 2026 06:14 AM IST Iran says several ballistic missiles fired at US aircraft carrier, Navy destroyer Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that it has launched “several ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a US Navy destroyer, which were harassing Iranian ships and participating in a naval blockade”, in a statement. Tasnim news agency reported that the IRGC claimed that these two warships, “after sustaining damage and fearing further attacks, were forced to flee the conflict zone”. The IRGC also referred to an earlier US CENTCOM statement, where commander Brad Cooper said, “If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost – taking out three of yours.” The IRGC added: “If the United States continues its hostile and aggressive actions, the US regime should expect a significant response from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We are stronger than ever.” Sep 6, 2026 06:00 AM IST Pete Hegseth says 'we will destroy' Iran's oil tankers if they shoot at US Navy US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, said in a tweet, "It’s simple: if Iran shoots at US ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers." He said that "all they have to do" is not shoot at the US Navy, adding that "Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenceless — Iran has no navy or air force." Sep 6, 2026 05:53 AM IST Iran warns attacks on US military vessels to intensify if attacks continue Iran’s military command has warned that attacks on US military vessels in the region will intensify if Washington continues its naval siege, Iranian state media said, according to Reuters. Iran's top military command also said that strikes could expand if the US continued the "harassment" of Iranian ships.

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