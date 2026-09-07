World News Today Live Updates: Iran says will declare ‘prohibited zone’ near Hormuz strait in coming days

A general cargo ship lies anchored among other commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran is getting ready to declare a restricted zone just outside the Strait of Hormuz within the next few days, according to state media. The announcement comes right after a sharp exchange of attacks between the US and Iran, with Washington hitting Iranian oil tankers and Tehran striking back at US warships in the Gulf.

The new zone will start from the line where the US Navy’s blockade currently sits, and any ship that enters it will be added to Iran’s sanctions list, according to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. He also said Iran has worked out shipping-route maps with Oman for the Strait of Hormuz, which are expected to be signed soon.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, in the US, at least five people were killed when an Amazon-branded cargo plane overran the runway while landing at Miami International Airport, striking several vehicles and catching fire. Key Developments Iran plans a new restricted zone: Tehran says it will soon announce a no-go area near Hormuz, built off the current US Navy blockade line — any ship entering it faces Iranian sanctions.

Tehran says it will soon announce a no-go area near Hormuz, built off the current US Navy blockade line — any ship entering it faces Iranian sanctions. Strikes at sea: The US hit three Iranian oil tankers, while Iran struck back at tankers and fired a missile toward US warships near the strait.

The US hit three Iranian oil tankers, while Iran struck back at tankers and fired a missile toward US warships near the strait. Iran warns of tougher response: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said any fresh attacks on Iran will get a faster and harsher reply.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said any fresh attacks on Iran will get a faster and harsher reply. Deadly strikes in Lebanon: Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon have killed several people, including three in a drone strike on a car in Nabatieh.

Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon have killed several people, including three in a drone strike on a car in Nabatieh. Plane crash in Miami: An Amazon-branded Prime Air cargo plane, a Boeing 767, overran the runway while landing at Miami International Airport, hitting several vehicles and catching fire at least five people were killed and several others injured. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 7, 2026 06:07 AM IST Hormuz traffic dips to lowest since May after US, Iranian strikes on ships Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped to its lowest level since May, Reuters reports, after the United States and Iran struck tankers in the region over the weekend. Shipping data firm Kpler said an average of just 10 commodity ships passed through the strait each day over the last 10 days, down from more than 15 on Friday. Key points Only two ships passed through the strait on Saturday, and six on Sunday, with most using the route on the Iranian side, Kpler data showed. US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, including one near Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub, after Iran's Revolutionary Guard attacked US warships in the region. Iran's navy said it hit back by targeting three tankers using unauthorised routes, along with three other US vessels. The UK Maritime Trade Operations office said there have been 27 attacks on ships in and around the strait since 6 July, with maritime intelligence firm Marisks calling Saturday's strikes a "major escalation" in the conflict at sea. Sep 7, 2026 05:46 AM IST Oil extends gains after US and Iran strike ships Oil prices extended gains on Monday as tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran on vessels sailing in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas heightened concerns of a prolonged supply disruption from the Middle East. Brent ⁠crude ​futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.54%, to $96.80 a barrel by 2354 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.14 a barrel, up 66 cents, or 0.72%. Brent rose 7.8% last week while WTI gained nearly 10% after the US and Iran resumed attacks and caused ​a ​reduction in oil flows through the Hormuz strait where ⁠a fifth of the world's oil supply used to transit. US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command said, including one ‌off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's key oil export hub. Sep 7, 2026 05:43 AM IST Welcome to our live blog Hello and welcome to our blog! Here, we bring you all the latest world stories throughout the day from breaking headlines to the developments shaping global events. Stay with us as we track the stories that matter, as they happen.

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