World News Today Live Updates: US watchdog tallies Iran war’s hit to weapons stockpiles, military bases

Pedestrian walk past a billboard depicting a Persian legendary hero and flying figure hitting U.S. aircraft carriers alongside the message in English and Farsi: "From the Persian Gulf a new power rises" "The army of Satan will be drowned in the Persian Gulf, " at Islamic Revolution square in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

A US government watchdog released its first report on the impact of the Iran war on Monday, acknowledging the military’s advanced weapons shortfalls and offering the first public look at the damage to American aircraft, bases and diplomatic outposts in the Middle East. The Pentagon inspector general’s report, covering April 1 to June 30 and drawing on findings from watchdogs at the Defense and State departments as well as USAID, offers the fullest official picture so far of the conflict’s toll in American lives, taxpayer dollars and physical destruction.

Ongoing Tensions: Even as the report was released, new flashpoints emerged. CENTCOM disputed an IRGC claim that the Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, saying instead that the vessel was hit by an Iranian missile last month and struck again by a drone this weekend while off the coast of Oman. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump again suggested Iran wants to reach a deal, though he said he would “determine whether or not” Washington chooses to engage.

Key world developments: Story continues below this ad Weapons shortfalls: The report confirms “strategic inventory shortfalls” in advanced munitions and industrial bottlenecks slowing resupply, with experts estimating roughly three years to restore prewar stockpile levels.

The report confirms “strategic inventory shortfalls” in advanced munitions and industrial bottlenecks slowing resupply, with experts estimating roughly three years to restore prewar stockpile levels. Base and diplomatic damage: Iranian strikes destroyed or damaged hundreds of buildings across US bases in eight countries and dozens of aircraft and drones, while previously undisclosed damage to US diplomatic posts is now put at $184 million.

Iranian strikes destroyed or damaged hundreds of buildings across US bases in eight countries and dozens of aircraft and drones, while previously undisclosed damage to US diplomatic posts is now put at $184 million. War costs top $37.5 billion: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress in late July that total war costs had reached that figure, with State’s own conflict-related costs at $113 million.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress in late July that total war costs had reached that figure, with State’s own conflict-related costs at $113 million. Mass evacuations: About 9,000 US citizens were evacuated from the Middle East and Europe after the US and Israel first struck Iran on February 28, costing more than $11 million, with the costliest route running from the UAE through Istanbul and Athens to Washington.

About 9,000 US citizens were evacuated from the Middle East and Europe after the US and Israel first struck Iran on February 28, costing more than $11 million, with the costliest route running from the UAE through Istanbul and Athens to Washington. Tanker dispute and Trump’s deal remarks: CENTCOM contradicted Iran’s account of the El Gaia tanker incident in the Strait of Hormuz, while Trump signaled Iran may want to negotiate but said the US had yet to decide whether to engage. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 15, 2026 06:56 AM IST US lawmaker submits amendment naming India in Russia sanctions act Racing against time, US lawmakers submitted amendments to the Russia sanctions bill, with one seeking to name its top trading partners -- including India -- in the legislation, and another proposing to scrap the section imposing tariffs altogether. The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, passed by the US Senate by an overwhelming 86-11 vote last month, seeks to impose sanctions not only on Russia's leadership and energy sector, but also on the "shadow fleet" of vessels that enable Moscow to evade sanctions on oil deliveries. Sep 15, 2026 06:23 AM IST Trump calls AI risks 'hoax', says there is a 'SICK conspiracy' against AI, data centres President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out against concerns about rogue artificial intelligence, claiming that any efforts to limit the technology are part of a "SICK conspiracy." "AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX," Trump posted on social media, later suggesting that those calling for guardrails on the technology had also warned about climate change, which he also called a hoax. The president was pushing back against calls by tech leaders such as Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and SpaceXAI's Elon Musk to have greater government oversight of AI. Sep 15, 2026 06:19 AM IST In loss for Trump, US Supreme Court won't let Postal Service restrict mail ballots The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to let the US Postal Service enforce a rule targeting mail-in ballots, dealing a setback to President Donald Trump's effort to restrict voting by mail ahead of November's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. The justices denied the Justice Department's request to lift a ruling by Boston-based US District Judge Indira Talwani that blocked the Postal Service from enforcing the measure while legal challenges by states and voting-rights groups proceed. The agency adopted the measure after Trump issued a March executive order aimed at tightening rules governing mail voting. Sep 15, 2026 06:08 AM IST Oil prices rise as Saudi pipeline outage, fresh attacks raise supply concerns Oil prices rose on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions persisted after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure left the kingdom's East-West pipeline offline and cast doubt on efforts to ease shipping risks in the Gulf. Brent crude futures rose $1.24, or 1.18%, to $106.93 a barrel at 0026 GMT, after climbing 1% previously, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.29, or 1.24%, at $102.65 a barrel, after gaining 1.3% in the previous session. Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched fresh attacks ⁠on Saudi ​Arabia on Monday, while Gulf Arab states postponed planned discussions with Iran, fuelling concerns that the Middle East conflict could widen and disrupt global oil supplies. The Houthis carried out a missile and drone attack on the Khamis Mushait military airbase in southern ​Saudi Arabia, hitting ​aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots ⁠in retaliation for Saudi strikes in Yemen. Sep 15, 2026 05:58 AM IST Oil tanker exploded after colliding with mines in Hormuz: Fars An oil tanker exploded and caught fire after colliding with mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's IRGC said, Reuters cited Fars, without saying when the incident occurred. Sep 15, 2026 05:58 AM IST Welcome to our live coverage. Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments, breaking news and in-depth analysis from across the Middle East and beyond.

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