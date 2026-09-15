World News Today Live Updates: US watchdog tallies Iran war’s hit to weapons stockpiles, military bases

Pedestrian walk past a billboard depicting a Persian legendary hero and flying figure hitting U.S. aircraft carriers alongside the message in English and Farsi: "From the Persian Gulf a new power rises" "The army of Satan will be drowned in the Persian Gulf, " at Islamic Revolution square in downtown Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)
A US government watchdog released its first report on the impact of the Iran war on Monday, acknowledging the military’s advanced weapons shortfalls and offering the first public look at the damage to American aircraft, bases and diplomatic outposts in the Middle East. The Pentagon inspector general’s report, covering April 1 to June 30 and drawing on findings from watchdogs at the Defense and State departments as well as USAID, offers the fullest official picture so far of the conflict’s toll in American lives, taxpayer dollars and physical destruction.
Ongoing Tensions: Even as the report was released, new flashpoints emerged. CENTCOM disputed an IRGC claim that the Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, saying instead that the vessel was hit by an Iranian missile last month and struck again by a drone this weekend while off the coast of Oman. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump again suggested Iran wants to reach a deal, though he said he would “determine whether or not” Washington chooses to engage.
Key world developments:
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- Weapons shortfalls: The report confirms “strategic inventory shortfalls” in advanced munitions and industrial bottlenecks slowing resupply, with experts estimating roughly three years to restore prewar stockpile levels.
- Base and diplomatic damage: Iranian strikes destroyed or damaged hundreds of buildings across US bases in eight countries and dozens of aircraft and drones, while previously undisclosed damage to US diplomatic posts is now put at $184 million.
- War costs top $37.5 billion: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress in late July that total war costs had reached that figure, with State’s own conflict-related costs at $113 million.
- Mass evacuations: About 9,000 US citizens were evacuated from the Middle East and Europe after the US and Israel first struck Iran on February 28, costing more than $11 million, with the costliest route running from the UAE through Istanbul and Athens to Washington.
- Tanker dispute and Trump’s deal remarks: CENTCOM contradicted Iran’s account of the El Gaia tanker incident in the Strait of Hormuz, while Trump signaled Iran may want to negotiate but said the US had yet to decide whether to engage.
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