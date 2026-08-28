World News Live Updates: Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America’

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at Ellington Airport in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday renaming Lake Ontario as “Lake America” within the United States, a symbolic escalation in his deepening trade war with Canada. Signing the order at the Resolute Desk, with a map reading “Lake America” propped behind him, Trump said Canada had been difficult to deal with on trade, though the move carries no legal weight beyond US borders and cannot force Canada to adopt the new name. It lands days after Washington imposed 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, prompting Ottawa to retaliate, and has drawn sharp pushback from Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In Tehran, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Iran is drawing up conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, insisting Washington must first take concrete steps to meet its demands. Qatar’s prime minister held related talks in Tehran, as hopes grew that stalled US-Iran dialogue could resume, even as a US source said the Gulf naval blockade remains in place with no talks scheduled.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, Trump addressed Nepal’s flood crisis, where flash floods near the China border have killed hundreds and left over a thousand missing. He told reporters the destruction was devastating and confirmed the US has offered Nepal whatever help it needs, as officials work to account for Americans still unreachable in the disaster zone. Key developments: Trump signs the Lake Ontario order: Seated at the Resolute Desk with a map reading “Lake America” propped behind him, Trump said Canada was “the worst” to deal with on trade, adding that “they feel entitled and we can’t have that.”

Seated at the Resolute Desk with a map reading “Lake America” propped behind him, Trump said Canada was “the worst” to deal with on trade, adding that “they feel entitled and we can’t have that.” Canada pushes back sharply: Ontario Premier Doug Ford insisted the lake would remain “Lake Ontario to Canadians and the rest of the world,” while PM Mark Carney invoked its Indigenous roots, noting the name predates both Canadian Confederation and US independence.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford insisted the lake would remain “Lake Ontario to Canadians and the rest of the world,” while PM Mark Carney invoked its Indigenous roots, noting the name predates both Canadian Confederation and US independence. Iran drafts conditions for reopening Hormuz: Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran is compiling a list of demands that must be met before the Strait of Hormuz reopens, insisting Washington must first take practical steps to fulfill them.

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran is compiling a list of demands that must be met before the Strait of Hormuz reopens, insisting Washington must first take practical steps to fulfill them. Rising toll, mass search operation: Nepal’s disaster management authority put the death count at 389, with around 910 people, including over 500 foreign nationals, still missing. Officials said 50 foreigners had been airlifted to safety so far, though the terrain is severely hampering rescue work.

Nepal’s disaster management authority put the death count at 389, with around 910 people, including over 500 foreign nationals, still missing. Officials said 50 foreigners had been airlifted to safety so far, though the terrain is severely hampering rescue work. Trump addresses Nepal floods: Separately in the Oval Office, Trump said the US had offered Nepal “anything they want” after catastrophic flash floods, describing how “strong, well-built buildings were wiped out like they were toothpicks.” Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Aug 28, 2026 06:48 AM IST Qatar PM meets Iranian officials in Tehran amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts Thursday marked another busy day of diplomacy in Tehran, centered on a visit from Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, later said Tehran and Oman have broadly agreed on the outline of a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, running partly through Omani and partly through Iranian waters. However, officials stressed this does not signal an easing of the threat to Hormuz or an imminent reopening, as mediators have asked Iran to spell out exactly what it wants in return before any deal moves forward. Iran and Oman outline a shipping corridor: Rezaei said the two countries have largely agreed on a temporary route through the Strait of Hormuz, but cautioned this is separate from any broader reopening of the waterway. Iran preparing a list of conditions: Mediators have pressed Tehran to clarify its demands, with officials indicating the list will likely include an end to the regional war, the lifting of US sanctions on Iranian ports, economic relief and compensation. Qatar's mediation gains importance: Sheikh Mohammed met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials to discuss the shipping corridor, a route seen as vital for Gulf energy exports and as a potential opening for renewed US-Iran dialogue. Aug 28, 2026 06:42 AM IST Tehran prepares conditions to open Strait of Hormuz Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei has said that Tehran is drafting a list of conditions to open the Strait of Hormuz in response to mediator requests, adding that the US must first take practical steps to fulfill these demands before the waterway reopens. Aug 28, 2026 06:23 AM IST Haitians demand answers from police after gangs kill 47, kidnap more than 50 Haiti's National Police faced mounting criticism Thursday over why authorities failed to prevent a recent gang attack in which 47 people were killed and more than 50 kidnapped. Police spokesperson Garry Desrosiers took only a handful of questions from journalists at a news conference Thursday, just days after gangs attacked Kenscoff, a once-peaceful farming community nestled in the hills near Port-au-Prince. Asked what police are planning to do about those kidnapped, Desrosiers said he could not answer that question publicly. "We cannot talk about any plans," he said. One gang leader has threatened to execute all the hostages if any gang members are killed as police work to secure Kenscoff. Aug 28, 2026 06:22 AM IST Welcome to our World Live Blog. Follow the latest world news and major international developments right here. This live blog offers a rolling curation of the day's key global stories, with updates added continuously as events unfold and the news agenda shifts. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at any given moment.

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