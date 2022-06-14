News from Gulf: Saudi Arabia lifts Covid precautions, UAE bans animated film ‘Lightyear’

From Covid-19 updates to banning of an animated movie, here are the key updates from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Dubai.

Saudi Arabia lifts Covid-19 precautions

Saudi Arabia is lifting the precautionary measures that were implemented in the wake of Covid-19, the country’s Ministry of Interior announced on Monday. This includes the cancellation of wearing a mask in enclosed spaces, with the exception of certain mosques and specific facilities. Proof of vaccination and verification of health status are not required as well, reported The Peninsula Qatar quoting the Saudi Press Agency.

UAE sees spike in Covid cases

The United Arab Emirates has seen a 100% hike in daily Covid-19 cases, reported Khaleej Times on Monday, adding that hospitalisations have gone up as well. The report said that the number of daily infections has gone up from nearly 450 at the beginning of June 2022 to over 1,300 on June 13.

Following this, authorities have repeated that it is mandatory to wear masks indoors, failing which a fine of Dh3,000 (around Rs. 27,700) will be imposed. Officials added that it has come to their notice that some people are not isolating at home despite testing positive for the virus. “This threatens the safety of society as it causes the virus to spread. Those who don’t complete their isolation period will be held legally accountable,” an official from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) told Khaleej Times.

Dubai is home to a new library

Dubai is now home to a new $2.72 million library shaped like a book-holder. The library, launched by ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is built along the Dubai Creek and was inaugurated on Monday.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library is shaped like an open book placed on a rehl, which refers to a traditional wooden book rest used to hold the Quran. Spanning eight storeys with a built-up area of 54,000 square metres, the building includes an “information centre, public library, periodicals library, children’s library, atlas and map library, media and arts library, young adults library, study rooms, and special collection library. It also includes a theater with a capacity of more than 550 persons, equipped with the latest audio-visual technologies,” according to the press release.

“Lightyear,” the animated movie based on the franchise series “Toy Story,” has been banned from cinemas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the country’s Media Regulatory Office announced Monday.

The film is centered around the Buzz Lightyear action figure character from the popular “Toy Story” franchise series. (DW) The film is centered around the Buzz Lightyear action figure character from the popular “Toy Story” franchise series. (DW)