Newark shooting: 9 people, including a 17-yr-old, wounded; all expected to survive, says police

Nine people, including a teenager, were wounded Thursday evening in gunfire outside a neighbourhood grocery shop in Newark, police said.
All of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting, Acting Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene.
Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital. Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders, Malave said.
Officers responded to the residential neighbourhood at about 6.19 pm after an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system, which can detect gunfire. Police were looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City, Malave said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were shooting or why the gunfire started.
