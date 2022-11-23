New Zealand to decide on reducing the voting age to 16 after Supreme Court ruling

After New Zealand’s Supreme Court ruled that the country’s voting age was discriminatory, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Monday said that the lawmakers will decide on lowering the voting age from 18 to 16.

According to the ruling, the current voting age of 18 was inconsistent with the Bill of Rights, which gives people a right to be free from age discrimination when they have reached 16 years of age.

Ardern has said that she personally favours reducing the age. The Prime Minister, who leads the liberal Labour Party, added all lawmakers should have a say on the issue.

The court ruling came after a two-year case brought about by a group called ‘Make it 16’, who argued that younger people should be allowed to vote on issues which will affect them such as climate change, housing prices, living costs and decent education.

Four out of the five judges at the SC bench were in favour of the lobby group’s appeal.

The SC ruling by itself won’t guarantee the right to vote, it requires support of 75 per cent majority in the House of Representatives to become law.

New Zealand’s Parliament is unicameral, which means that there is only one chamber – the House of Representatives – which consists of 120 members. Ardern’s ruling center-left Labor Party has 64 seats.

Ardern said the vote would likely take place within the coming months but any change would not take effect until after next year’s general election.

Political parties have mixed views on the subject. While the Green Party wants immediate action to lower the voting age to 16, but the country’s two main conservative opposition parties (National Party and Act Party) said they oppose the change.

The voting age in New Zealand was previously lowered from 21 to 20 in 1969, then to 18 in 1974.

“This is history,” said Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler, adding: “The government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote.”