As New Zealand volcano erupted, a tourist captured images and videos of the disaster

The White Mountain Island volcano eruption (Twitter user @mch) The White Mountain Island volcano eruption (Twitter user @mch)

Tourist Michael Schade stood at the crater of New Zealand’s White Island volcano minutes before it erupted on Monday and shared his terrifying experience in a series of messages and videos posted on social media.

“My God, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it,” he tweeted.

“Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.”

At least five people were killed and many were reported missing when the volcano erupted apparently without warning off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island. Police said they did not expect to find any more survivors.

In video Schade posted on Twitter as he sped away from the island in a boat, a huge plume of white ash soars into the sky as a group of frightened tourists huddle close to the shore.

A helicopter parked nearby on the island looks crumpled and covered in ash.

“Those are some of the people (our) boat picked up. Praying for them and their recovery. Woman my mom tended to was in critical condition but seemed strong by the end,” Schade tweeted to his 2,570 followers.

“The helicopters on the island looked destroyed.”

Those are some of the people put boat picked up. Praying for them and their recovery. Woman my mom tended to was in critical condition but seemed strong by the end. The helicopters on the island looked destroyed: pic.twitter.com/jds5QBD1yg — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

This is so hard to believe. Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before. My thoughts with the families of those currently unaccounted for, the people recovering now, and especially the rescue workers… pic.twitter.com/mn704hobRk — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

Checked photo timestamps. Last photo from me standing on the land was 13:49; this first photo of the eruption was 14:12, about a minute or two into the eruption. pic.twitter.com/hyqQuO4vNq — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

Last photos: here are the White Island Tour operators rescuing people, timestamp 14:24 (~12-14 minutes after eruption). Endless gratitude to that crew for stepping up as first responders. I took these and reporters welcome to use with attribution. pic.twitter.com/ITmY1jCezr — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

Schade describes himself in his Twitter handle as someone who likes “helping people, photography, reading, gym, travelling, and learning new things”. He says he lives in San Francisco.

“This is so hard to believe. Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before,” he tweeted.

“My thoughts (are) with the families of those currently unaccounted for, the people recovering now, and especially the rescue workers.”

He also praised tour operators who helped tend to people in the minutes after the eruption.

“Endless gratitude to that crew for stepping up as first responders,” he wrote.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App