New Zealand says to lift all coronavirus restrictions

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: AP Photo) Jacinda Ardern. (Source: AP Photo)

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.

The country would move to national alert level 1 from midnight on Monday, Ardern said in a news conference. She said public and private events can go on without restrictions, retail and hospitality sectors can operate normally, and all public transport can resume.

Coronavirus Explained Streamlining access to health facilities key to arresting anxiety

When and how will India’s economy recover?

Why was Lancet’s HCQ research retracted? Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.