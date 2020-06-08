scorecardresearch
Monday, June 08, 2020
New Zealand says to lift all coronavirus restrictions

New Zealand would move to national alert level 1 from midnight on Monday.

By: Reuters | Wellington | Updated: June 8, 2020 9:39:17 am
jacinda ardern, new zealand coronavirus, new zealand lockdown Jacinda Ardern. (Source: AP Photo)

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.

The country would move to national alert level 1 from midnight on Monday, Ardern said in a news conference. She said public and private events can go on without restrictions, retail and hospitality sectors can operate normally, and all public transport can resume.

