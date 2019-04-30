New Zealand police respond to undisclosed incident in Christchurch

Toggle Menu
The New Zealand Herald said police were called due to threats of an explosive device and residents were evacuated from nearby homes.

Christchurch: New Zealand police arrests man after report of suspicious items
Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand. (Source: AP/Representational)

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were responding to an incident in Christchurch, where 50 people were killed in attacks by a lone gunman on two mosques in March this year, and asked people to avoid the area.

Police declined to comment on the nature of the incident in the Phillipstown area of the city on New Zealand’s South Island and gave no further details.

A spokesman for the St John Ambulance service said an ambulance was on standby at the scene at the request of police but had not treated any patients.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment on the Herald report of a potential bomb threat.

