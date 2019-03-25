Toggle Menu
New Zealand PM announces royal commission inquiry into Christchurch attack

"It is important that no stone is left unturned to get to the bottom of how this act of terrorism occurred and what, if any, opportunities we had to stop it," Ardern told reporters at Parliament House in the capital, Wellington.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a royal commission, which are independent inquiries and are usually reserved for matters of the greatest public importance, was an appropriate response to the attack. (File Photo: AP/PTI)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday a royal commission inquiry into the events leading up to a March 15 attack on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 people, including into the country’s intelligence services.

She said a royal commission, which are independent inquiries and are usually reserved for matters of the greatest public importance, was an appropriate response to the attack.

