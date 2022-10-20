New Zealand passes Plain Language Bill in bid to make democracy more ‘accessible’

New Zealand Wednesday passed the Plain Language Bill, that requires bureaucrats to use simple, easily understood language while communicating with the public. With the law, which banishes jargon and complicated English words, New Zealand is aiming to become a more inclusive democracy and help people who speak English as their second language, those with disabilities, and the less educated.

According to the Bill, plain language is defined as “appropriate to the intended audience” and “clear, concise, and well organised”. Supporters said the Bill would save the government time and improve accessibility of the bureaucracy to people of all walks of life.

“People living in New Zealand have a right to understand what the government is asking them to do, what their rights are, and what they’re entitled to from the government,” The Guardian quoted New Zealand MP Rachel Boyack as saying.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Party has opposed the move, vowing to repeal it if it comes to power in the 2023 elections. National Party MP Simeon Brown said the Bill was “a solution looking for a problem”.

According to the New Zealand parliamentary office, the Bill was first introduced in September 2021. After heated debate during the first two readings, it got a nod yesterday after the third reading with support from the Labour, Green and Maori parties. As per reports, MPs quoted Shakespeare, William Wordsworth and others during the debate.