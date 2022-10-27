scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

New Zealand: 1 held for attack on PM Jacinda Ardern’s office in Auckland

The police and emergency services were present at the office, which was unoccupied as Ardern is away in Antarctica.

Jacinda Ardern Ardern is visiting scientists at New Zealand’s Scott Base in Antarctica with her fiance Clarke Gayford, and Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson. (AP Photo)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s electoral office in Morningside, Auckland, came under attack on Thursday, reported The Guardian. Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying a person smashed a hole in the office door before throwing an object inside, following which smoke began to emerge. The police and emergency services were present at the office, which was unoccupied as Ardern is away in Antarctica.

Shortly after, a 57-year-old woman was arrested from a house in Coatesville, some 30 km from Auckland, reported the country’s local news outlet Stuff.

“The incident was reported at about 8.20 am, where an object was thrown through a window,” a police statement read.

A large knife, similar to a machete, was found on the footpath, according to Stuff.

While no injuries were reported in the attack, the police is “making inquiries into a report of wilful damage at an address on Great North Road,” as per The Guardian. “A scene examination will be conducted and inquiries remain ongoing,” it reported.

A journalist present at the site of the incident heard firefighters warning one of the shop owners not to “touch the machete handle”.

Ardern is visiting scientists at New Zealand’s Scott Base in Antarctica with her fiance Clarke Gayford, and Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson. The aim of the visit is to present climate change challenges and express commitment of the country towards protecting the continent. She is expected to return to New Zealand late on Friday.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 01:10:41 pm
