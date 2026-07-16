5.9 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand, tsunami alert issued

A strong earthquake struck New Zealand‘s South Island on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami warning for coastal areas near the town of Te Anau.

According to initial reports, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake measured 6.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was located around 40 km north of Te Anau, the main gateway to the popular Fiordland tourist region.

Later, the country’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) downgraded the warning to an advisory. Taking to X, the NEMA said, “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY. This advisory represents a DOWNGRADE from WARNING. The reason for this downgrade is because the magnitude of the earthquake near Fiordland has been revised down to M5.9.”