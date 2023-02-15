scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes off New Zealand coast

The earthquake's epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, according to Geonet.

earthquake, indian expressThe earthquake's epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu. (File)
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck New Zealand near Wellington on Wednesday at a depth of 48 km (30 miles), government seismic monitor Geonet said.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu, according to Geonet.

A Reuters witness felt a strong shaking that lasted several seconds in the capital of Wellington.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active “Ring of Fire”, a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

This comes after Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage across the North Island this week leaving 4 people dead, more than 10,000 people displaced and widespread damage.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 13:01 IST
