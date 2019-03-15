New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: Multiple casualities reported, shooter still ‘active’

New Zealand shooting LIVE updates: New Zealand police deployed armed officers in central Christchurch on Friday after reports that several shots had been fired, police said, and witnesses at a mosque told media of several casualties, news agency Reuters reported.

“Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1:40pm. Armed police have been deployed,” New Zealand police said on Twitter. Officials have urged anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors.

“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” NZ Police said in a tweet. “I saw dead people everywhere,” Associated Press quoted a witness as saying.

Muslims form just over 1 per cent of New Zealand’s population.