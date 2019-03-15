Toggle Menu
New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: Multiple casualities reported, shooter still ‘active’https://indianexpress.com/article/world/new-zealand-christchurch-shooting-mosque-live-updates-5627332/

New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: Multiple casualities reported, shooter still ‘active’

New Zealand shooting LIVE updates: Police officials did not immediately comment on whether the incident took place in the mosque or nearby. There is no official confirmation on casualties.

New Zealand shooting LIVE updates: Emergency services personnel push stretchers carrying a person into a hospital, after reports that several shots had been fired, in central Christchurch. (Reuters)

New Zealand shooting LIVE updates: New Zealand police deployed armed officers in central Christchurch on Friday after reports that several shots had been fired, police said, and witnesses at a mosque told media of several casualties, news agency Reuters reported.

“Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1:40pm. Armed police have been deployed,” New Zealand police said on Twitter. Officials have urged anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors.

Read | New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh cricket team escape attack unhurt

“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” NZ Police said in a tweet. “I saw dead people everywhere,” Associated Press quoted a witness as saying.

Muslims form just over 1 per cent of New Zealand’s population.

Live Blog

Mass shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch. Follow LIVE updates.

Can confirm there have been a number of fatalities: NZ Police

We can confirm there have been a number of fatalities. Police is currently at a number of scenes. We understand that there will be many anxious people but I can assure New Zealanders that Police is doing all it can to resolve this incident. We are mobilising resources nationally and support is being brought into the District. We ask all mosques nationally to shut their doors and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice.

Visuals from Christchurch



Emergency services personnel transport a stretcher carrying a person at a hospital, after reports that several shots had been fired, in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019 (Reuters)
A man rests on the ground as he speaks on his mobile phone across the road from mosque in central Christchurch. (AP)

Up to six people dead: media reports

Local media reported up to six people were dead, and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter".

Bangladesh cricket team escape attack unhurt

The Bangladesh cricket team were able to escape unhurt after a gunman targeted a mosque they had visited in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday. Bangladesh is scheduled to play New Zealand in the third and final Test of the series starting from Saturday. According to reports, the squad, along with the traveling media personnel attended the Friday prayers at the mosque, which is near the Hagley Oval Stadium where the match is set to be played. READ MORE

(AP)

Shooting at another mosque reported

New Zealand media say a shooting has occurred in a second mosque in the city of Christchurch. (AP)

Shooter still "active"

New Zealand police were hunting "an active shooter" in the centre of Christchurch city on Friday after a gunman opened fire at a mosque inflicting several casualties, news agency Reuters reported.

"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.

"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high."

Narrow escape for Bangladesh cricket team

The Bangladesh cricket team was in the vicinity of the shooting but all members were safe, news agency Reuters reported. "Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack," Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal tweeted. 

The Bangladesh cricket team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in a third cricket test starting on Saturday.

All schools in Christchurch placed into lockdown.

In response to a serious ongoing firearms incident in Christchurch all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown, New Zealand police said through a tweet.

Armed police deployed in central Christchurch

New Zealand shooting: Armed police have been deployed. Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.

Radio New Zealand quoted a witness inside the mosque saying he heard shots fired and at least four people were lying on the ground and "there was blood everywhere".

"Horrified to hear of Christchurch mosque shootings. There is never a justification for that sort of hatred," said Amy Adams, a member of parliament from Christchurch.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
2 Israel launches Gaza strikes after rockets fired at Tel Aviv
3 Theresa May wins Parliament's backing for her plan to delay Brexit