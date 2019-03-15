New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: Multiple casualities reported, shooter still ‘active’

New Zealand shooting LIVE updates: New Zealand police deployed armed officers in central Christchurch on Friday after reports that several shots had been fired, police said, and witnesses at a mosque told media of several casualties, news agency Reuters reported.
“Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1:40pm. Armed police have been deployed,” New Zealand police said on Twitter. Officials have urged anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors.
“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” NZ Police said in a tweet. “I saw dead people everywhere,” Associated Press quoted a witness as saying.
Muslims form just over 1 per cent of New Zealand’s population.
Can confirm there have been a number of fatalities: NZ Police
We can confirm there have been a number of fatalities. Police is currently at a number of scenes. We understand that there will be many anxious people but I can assure New Zealanders that Police is doing all it can to resolve this incident. We are mobilising resources nationally and support is being brought into the District. We ask all mosques nationally to shut their doors and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice.
Visuals from Christchurch
Up to six people dead: media reports
Local media reported up to six people were dead, and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter".
Bangladesh cricket team escape attack unhurt
The Bangladesh cricket team were able to escape unhurt after a gunman targeted a mosque they had visited in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday. Bangladesh is scheduled to play New Zealand in the third and final Test of the series starting from Saturday. According to reports, the squad, along with the traveling media personnel attended the Friday prayers at the mosque, which is near the Hagley Oval Stadium where the match is set to be played. READ MORE
Shooting at another mosque reported
New Zealand media say a shooting has occurred in a second mosque in the city of Christchurch. (AP)
Shooter still "active"
New Zealand police were hunting "an active shooter" in the centre of Christchurch city on Friday after a gunman opened fire at a mosque inflicting several casualties, news agency Reuters reported.
"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.
"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high."
Narrow escape for Bangladesh cricket team
The Bangladesh cricket team was in the vicinity of the shooting but all members were safe, news agency Reuters reported. "Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack," Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal tweeted.
The Bangladesh cricket team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in a third cricket test starting on Saturday.
All schools in Christchurch placed into lockdown.
In response to a serious ongoing firearms incident in Christchurch all Christchurch schools have been placed into lockdown, New Zealand police said through a tweet.
Armed police deployed in central Christchurch
New Zealand shooting: Armed police have been deployed. Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111.