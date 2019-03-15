Christchurch mosque shooting: What we know so far about the New Zealand attack

A gunman Friday opened fire at a mosque in New Zealand’ Christchurch Central during afternoon prayers. The police, cautioning citizens to remain indoors, said they were hunting “an active shooter” in the centre of Christchurch city. The reason for the shooting at Masjid Al Noor remains unknown, and several casualties have been reported.

“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush was quoted as saying by Reuters. “Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.”

New Zealand shooting at mosque in Christchurch city: What we know so far

* A shooting has been reported in a mosque, the Masjid Al Noor, in Christchurch city’s Hagley Park district in New Zealand. Christchurch is located on the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island.

* Schools and council buildings in Christchurch have been on lockdown, and the police have cautioned residents against leaving home.

* There is no official confirmation on the number of people killed in the Christchurch shooting, but the local media reports that at least six people have died. A witness was quoted by Reuters as saying that he saw three people lying on the ground, bleeding outside the building.

* The Bangladesh cricket team was on the way to the mosque on Friday afternoon for prayers when the shooting began. Their strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayen told Reuters, “They were on the bus, which was just pulling up to the mosque when the shooting begun. They are shaken but good.”

* There are reports of another shooting at a second mosque in the Linwood, the Linwood Masjid Mosque. More details are awaited.

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday marks “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”. She confirmed that the police have apprehended one person in custody.

* New Zealand, which has had only a handful of mass shooting incidents in the past, has a Muslim population of over 1 per cent, according to a 2013 census.

* According to witness, the shooter was “dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle had started randomly shooting people in the mosque”, reported Reuters.

* Witness Len Peneha, who lives near the mosque, says he heard several shots fired before seeing people fleeing the mosque. “I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque,” he was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. “It’s unbelievable nutty. I don’t understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It’s ridiculous.”