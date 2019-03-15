New Zealand Christchurch mosque shooting: Unprecedented act of violence, says PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Christchurch mosque shooting: Hours after multiple mosques were targetted by unidentified gunmen in Central Christchurch of New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it an “unprecedented act of violence.” “Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence. Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here,” the PM said in a media briefing.

Urging New Zealanders to remain in lockdown, Ardern said, “They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand. There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence, which it is clear this act was. The advice from police continues to be that people remain indoors.”

“We are potentially still dealing with an evolving situation. And again, as I say, across multiple sites. Please be assured, though, the police are actively managing the situation. Agencies are already convening in Wellington. I will be looking to meet with them as soon as I land. It’s my expectation that once I arrive and have been briefed, I intend to speak again publicly after that point,” Ardern added.

A witness told media that a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle had started randomly shooting people in the mosque. “A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.

Police have taken into custody a suspect, however, they are yet to issue a statement on the number of shooters involved. Meanwhile, authorities have urged all mosques to close their doors and remain indoors. “We ask all mosques nationally to shut their doors, and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice,” New Zealand police tweeted.