scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 16, 2021
MUST READ

Covid-19: New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

The provisional approval is for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart, New Zealand’s health regulator said.

By: Reuters |
December 16, 2021 9:24:13 am
Pfizer booster, US CDC, Pfizer booster review, FDA meet, covid-19 vaccine, world news, Indian expressA syringe and vial are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo. (Reuters)

New Zealand’s health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old, the health ministry said in a statement.

The provisional approval is for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart, it said.

If approved by the cabinet, the introduction of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine is expected to start in New Zealand no later than the end of January 2022, the ministry said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement