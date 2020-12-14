New Zealand agrees on ‘travel bubble’ with Australia early next year

Ardern said this was subject to decisions by Australian governments, and more preparations were still needed to finalise the "travel bubble". (Image/AP)

Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the cabinet has agreed in principle to allow travel with Australia without quarantine in the first quarter of 2021.

Ardern said this was subject to decisions by Australian governments, and more preparations were still needed to finalise the “travel bubble”, adding that intends to name a date in the New Year once remaining details are determined.

