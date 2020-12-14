scorecardresearch
Monday, December 14, 2020
New Zealand agrees on ‘travel bubble’ with Australia early next year

A 'travel bubble', also called a travel corridor, is an agreement between two countries with the same scale of COVID-19 cases to let passengers fly without quarantining.

By: Reuters | Wellington | December 14, 2020 8:48:27 am
travel bubble between australia and new zealand, covid 19 air travel, coronavirus flight restrictions, world news, quarantine free travel, travel corridor, indian expressArdern said this was subject to decisions by Australian governments, and more preparations were still needed to finalise the "travel bubble". (Image/AP)

Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the cabinet has agreed in principle to allow travel with Australia without quarantine in the first quarter of 2021.

Ardern said this was subject to decisions by Australian governments, and more preparations were still needed to finalise the “travel bubble”, adding that intends to name a date in the New Year once remaining details are determined.

