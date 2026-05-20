She stepped out of a Mercedes in Manhattan, fell into a manhole and died

A 56-year-old woman died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Midtown Manhattan late Monday night, triggering an investigation into how the utility hole was left exposed in one of New York City’s busiest areas.

According to the police, Donike Gocaj of Briarcliff Manor in Westchester County fell nearly 10 feet into the open maintenance hole shortly after stepping out of her parked Mercedes-Benz SUV near the corner of East 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue. The incident took place outside the Cartier Mansion building in Manhattan.

The New York Times reported that emergency responders received a 911 call at around 11:19 PM. Officers arriving at the scene found Gocaj unconscious and unresponsive inside the utility hole. She was later transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.