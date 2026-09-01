Terrifying moments in New York’s Times Square: Knife-wielding woman kills 1 before fatal shooting

A woman from Queens stabbed two people in New York City’s Times Square on Monday before she was shot dead by police, officials said.

In the now-viral video of the incident, the woman was seen pulling out 2 kitchen knives from a shopping bag and attacking a 68-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. Both were taken to the hospital. The woman later died of her injuries. The man was in reported to be stable. The police did not disclose whether the victims were tourists or New York City residents, according to the Associated Press.

The footage showed at least 10 officers surrounding the woman as she held the knives. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers spent several minutes trying to convince her to drop her weapons. When she refuse to comply, officers tried to use a taser on her.

NUEVA YORK ▪️Una mujer apuñaló a dos personas en Times Square, Nueva York, antes de ser abatida a tiros por una agente de la policía. ▪️Trataron de convercerle de que baje los dos cuchillos que tenia, pero la mujer trató de apuñalar a la policia y terminó muerta. pic.twitter.com/AiN3VOKskJ — @ALTOS_NOTICIASpy (@Altosnoticiasp1) August 31, 2026

The woman allegedly refused, saying, “I’m not dropping anything, I would rather kill both of you.” However, the taser failed to deter her and she moved towards the officers while waving the knives. This is when two officers shot her.

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The woman fell to the ground and was handcuffed before officers turned her over and administered first aid, the videos showed. However, the shot proved to be fatal.

Tisch said “This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the crossroads of the world”. She said the woman had a documented mental health history. But no arrest history and added that there was no evidence the attack was terrorism-related.

Following the incident, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced it in public and expressed condolences to the victims’ families, saying “We know that those families’ lives have been shattered by what took place today, and we will continue to hold them close as the hours and days and weeks continue from this moment”. He also said, “I want to thank the NYPD officers who stepped in and prevented a horrific attack from becoming even worse.”