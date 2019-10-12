New York: At least 4 dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting

An early morning shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday left four men dead and three other people injured, a spokesman for the New York Police Department said.

Authorities said the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. A suspect has not been immediately identified.

The spokesman, Detective Adam Navarro, said calls came in at 6:55 a.m. about shots fired at 74 Utica Ave. He said the building was believed to be a “licensed” premise, but he had no further information. The address matched that of a private social club, according to local reports.

Four men were pronounced dead at the scene, he said, and two men and a woman were left with gunshot wounds. The dead and the injured were not immediately identified.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)