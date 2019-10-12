Toggle Menu
New York: At least 4 dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting

Authorities said the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. A suspect has not been immediately identified.

The dead and the injured were not immediately identified. (Representational image)

An early morning shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday left four men dead and three other people injured, a spokesman for the New York Police Department said.

The spokesman, Detective Adam Navarro, said calls came in at 6:55 a.m. about shots fired at 74 Utica Ave. He said the building was believed to be a “licensed” premise, but he had no further information. The address matched that of a private social club, according to local reports.

Four men were pronounced dead at the scene, he said, and two men and a woman were left with gunshot wounds. The dead and the injured were not immediately identified.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

