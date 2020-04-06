New York reports first decline in daily coronavirus deaths

Medical workers move the body of a deceased patient to a refrigerated overflow morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 3. (Bloomberg Photo) Medical workers move the body of a deceased patient to a refrigerated overflow morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 3. (Bloomberg Photo)

New York State reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, fewer than the 630 it reported on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily news briefing. The state has had 4,159 fatalities so far.

New Jersey, which has the second-highest number of U.S. cases, reported a slowdown in the death rate: Fatalities rose by 71 on Sunday, compared with 200 the day before. It also reported fewer new cases, 3,381, for a total of 37,505. Total deaths are 917.

As President Donald Trump and other leaders warned of rising death tolls, Cuomo said it was too early to say if the outbreak had reached a peak in New York — the center of the nation’s outbreak.

“You could argue that you are seeing a plateauing,” he told reporters in Albany. “Next week they will tell you whether we are on a plateau or is it just a blip,” he said, referring to statisticians.

As New York City’s cases rose to 67,551, up 4,245 in a day, Mayor Bill de Blasio also said he saw signs that “are a little hopeful for sure.”

He said the city would immediately report if a corner had been turned in the epidemic.

“It’s too early to be able to declare that,” he told reporters. “Let’s hope and pray, but we’re not there yet.”

Cuomo noted that New York deaths had leveled off for three days after dramatic rises — and Sunday marked the first drop. The toll on Friday was 562.

New hospitalizations dropped to 574 on Sunday from 1,095, Cuomo said. He said 74% of those hospitalized have been discharged.

Despite the more hopeful statistics, Cuomo said that New York’s health system remained under severe strain, with some hospitals “down to two or three ventilators.”

He said New Yorkers must continue to stay home and practice social distancing, especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues, groups that have died in the greatest numbers.

“It’s an effective killer,” he said. “People who are very vulnerable must stay isolated and protected.”

The state has a total of about 122,000 positive cases.

