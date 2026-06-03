New York police investigate mysterious cases of men emerging from manholes

New York police launched an investigation after several videos, showing groups of people entering and climbing out of the city’s sewer system, took the internet by storm in recent weeks.

The men were captured removing manhole covers and descending into the sewer systems in neighbourhoods across Brooklyn and Queens, before re-emerging hours later, all in the middle of the night.

The New York City Police Department said the officers searched the sewer systems, but found no threats or suspicious items.

“The NYPD, to make sure there was not a threat to the public, sent their highly trained Emergency Services Unit officers into the sewer system to make sure nothing nefarious had been left behind by the individuals – nothing was found,” the police department told NBC.