New York Governor declares state emergency over monkeypox

Updated: July 30, 2022 2:21:40 pm
The governor of the State of New York Kathy Hochul late on Friday declared an emergency in the state over the continued spread of monkeypox.
“I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak,” Hochul tweeted.
I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak.
This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 30, 2022
She added that more than one in four monkeypox cases in the United States are in New York, also having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups.
As of July 29, New York state had a total of 1,383 confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases, according to New York Department of Health’s website.
Earlier on Friday, Brazil and Spain reported the first monkeypox-related deaths outside Africa.
Subscriber Only Stories
The World Health Organisation last week declared a global health emergency, its highest level of alert, over the monkeypox outbreak.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Latest News
Aanchal Malhotra’s new book is a salve on Partition’s wounds
ExpressBasics: How to force landscape mode on any Android tablet, phone
Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 6.16 per cent in June
CWG 2022: Dropped by Govt, Pakistan badminton contingent finds last minute sponsor to reach Birmingham
Haryana removes provision of freezing of 50% saleable area in DDJAY housing scheme
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
Punjab V-C row: Incident could have been avoided, says AAP spokesperson
Haryana approves land pooling policy, aims at creating land bank
KCET 2022 result: Students protest over missing rank, board result details in CET score cards
ED attaches assets of ex-HAL GM, others over embezzlement charges
Newsmaker | V-C row: Health Minister Jouramajra, first-time MLA, picked from 10 doctor MLAs by AAP
Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Community Shield final?