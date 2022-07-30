scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

New York Governor declares state emergency over monkeypox

Earlier on Friday, Brazil and Spain reported the first monkeypox-related deaths outside Africa.

Updated: July 30, 2022 2:21:40 pm
monkeypoxPeople stand in long lines to receive the monkeypox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, July 12, 2022. (AP)

The governor of the State of New York Kathy Hochul late on Friday declared an emergency in the state over the continued spread of monkeypox.

“I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak,” Hochul tweeted.

She added that more than one in four monkeypox cases in the United States are in New York, also having a disproportionate impact on at-risk groups.

As of July 29, New York state had a total of 1,383 confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases, according to New York Department of Health’s website.

Earlier on Friday, Brazil and Spain reported the first monkeypox-related deaths outside Africa.

The World Health Organisation last week declared a global health emergency, its highest level of alert, over the monkeypox outbreak.

